15 small dollars but hundreds of possible uses

Raspberry Pi introduced a new version of its tiny Zero W PC, the Zero 2 W, with significantly improved performance, additional features, and a price tag of just over $ 15.

The last version was unveiled in 2017. At the time, this mini PC had changed everything. Remember the background: the Raspberry Pi Zero was already there, selling for less than $ 10, but to connect it to the Internet or wireless devices, you had to shell out an additional $ 20-30 for cables and devices. dongles. In the end, we had better go towards the classic Pi. The Zero W had arrived then, it brought Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for a price barely higher. On the other hand, the 2017 version was starting to date …

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W: a significant increase in performance

Here is the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, sold barely more than the first version. About 15 dollars, 16.5 euros in France (Kubii), this is explained by the current context where there are shortages of electronic components and an increase in transport costs.

This mini PC uses a slightly downclocked from the same chip Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC (CPU 4 * ARM Cortex-A53) used in the Raspberry Pi 3, sold for more than 30 euros, as well as 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM RAM. This ARM SoC has a clock frequency of 1 GHz, which allows it to consume very little power (5V, up to 2.5 A).

It is compatible Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n at 2.4 GHz) as well as Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, and it offers a full-format USB 2.0 OTG port, a microSD slot, a mini HDMI, a CSI-2 connector, as well as a header for 40 GPIO pins. In the ARM SoC, the graphics chip can decode and encode an H.264 MPEG-4 1080p stream at 30 fps. This graphics part also manages OpenGL ES 1.1 and 2.0. In addition, its size is the same as the old PCB, so you can re-use the existing boxes.





Thanks to these features, the Zero 2W offers a significant increase in performance over the original Zero, up to five times faster for tasks. multithreaded. Now, you are probably wondering what this mini PC is for.

What can be done with a Pi Zero 2 W?

The first thing to know is that the Raspberry Pi Zero W is often used after prototyping on another classic Pi board. Since it consumes much less power, this makes it ideal for building battery powered gadgets.

If you don’t have any plans in mind, here are some ideas. The most fun use is obviously to transform this mini PC into console for retro games. You can turn it into a Game Boy, to carry it anywhere.

You can also create a portable speaker powered by Amazon’s Alexa Assistant … or all kinds of Alexa-based devices. To create a simili-Echo, you will need to add a few programmable RGB LEDs. You can also create an AirPlay compatible speaker. What about Google? The Pi Zero can be paired with a Bluetooth speaker, microphone, and the Google Assistant SDK to get the assistant’s functionality.

If you don’t like advertising, Pi-hole is a network-level ad blocker that acts as a lying DNS and possibly a DHCP server. By installing it on a PI Zeo 2 W, it can block all advertisements on your entire network. Obviously, we advise you to remove this blockage on Frandroid advertisements …

In fact, there are hundreds of possible projects. Some have created a Lo-Fi guitar pedal, a programmable robot, a Wi-Fi or timelapse security camera, a camera, a telescope camera for observing space, a media server with Kodi, a smart alarm clock, a drone , a YouTube subscriber counter, a weather station, an intelligent lighting system for the television… and these are obviously only a few examples among hundreds. The Pi Zero W is one of the most used PCBs by manufacturers and DIY enthusiasts around the world.