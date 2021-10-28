25-year-old man dies after falling from garbage collection truck in S

In Salazie, a young man of 25 died, this Thursday, October 28, in Mare à Martin, in Salazie. He was in the back of a garbage collection truck when he fell on a bend. Seriously hit in the head, he did not survive his injuries.

LP / Sébastien Autale

updated October 28, 2021 at 12:31 p.m.



A dramatic accident, this Thursday, October 28, in Mare à Martin, in Salazie. A 25-year-old young man died at around 6 a.m. He fell from the garbage collection truck he was in the back of.

A fall from the back of the truck

During the collection, the young man was on the step, at the back of the vehicle. The worker allegedly fell in a bend, he was thrown from the truck. He fell into a gutter and his head hit a rock.

Help arrived on the scene, but they could do nothing to revive the seriously injured victim. An investigation is opened to try to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. The young ripeur worked for the Nicollin company where a psychological unit was set up.





Reactions

“It is a great sadness to see a 25-year-old losing his life on our roads, reacted the mayor of Salazie, Stéphane Fouassin. This kind of accident is not common and I hope that the investigation will shed light on this tragedy. I join in the pain of the family and I bring them my support ”.

Patrice Selly, the president of CIREST, also reacted in a press release: “It is with sorrow that I learned of the death of a young ripeur from the Nicollin group, death which occurred today in Salazie as part of a waste collection. On behalf of the CIREST, I send my condolences to the family and relatives of the victim. We are waiting to learn more about the circumstances of this tragedy “.