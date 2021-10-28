4-month-old baby dies after being left behind for 6 hours in the sun

In the parking lot of a shopping center in the town of Lamentin, Martinique, the sun was beating hard on Tuesday, October 26. It was fatal for a four-month-old girl, forgotten in the backseat of a car for six long hours.

According to the first elements collected by the parquet floor of Fort-de-France, the infant should have been dropped off at the crèche that morning. His mother, who was supposed to drive him there, forgot his presence in the vehicle when she went to work. The alert was only given at midday, when the nursery reported the baby’s absence to his father.

The little girl, who had been in the closed car for six hours and in full sun, could not be resuscitated by the emergency services. Despite their care, his death was noted between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. According to the first findings, the child died from severe dehydration.





An investigation for manslaughter was opened and the police from the departmental public security directorate were responsible for the investigations.

The parents of the baby, very shocked, have not yet been questioned. They were offered psychological support and they will be heard later, in particular to establish how the course of this day could have led to the death of their child.