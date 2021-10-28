a computer with a quad-core processor for $ 15

The RaspBerry Pi Zero 2 W is RaspBerry’s new feat to democratize access to computing. After the success of the Pi Zero, this new version includes a quadruple-core processor.

The English company RaspBerry’s mission is to democratize information technology and its uses. To do this, it respects two principles: products that are financially accessible and whose use depends only on the imagination of the person who owns them. The RaspBerry Pi that made the company so successful can be just as much a retro game console, a VPN or a home automation hub for your connected home. Or respirators.

In the Pi line, RaspBerry took it a step further with the Pi Zero, small, functional computers sold for as little as $ 5. The Pi Zero W, released later, sold for $ 10, for better performance. On October 28, 2021, RaspBerry Pi announced in a blog post the release of the Pi Zero 2 W, a new update to the range sold this time for $ 15. The rise in prices (relative, since we stay below a lunch in most restaurants) is accompanied by a move upmarket on the characteristics side.

What’s hiding under the hood of the RaspBerry Pi Zero 2 W?

Characteristic Pi Zero 2 W Pi Zero W Processor Broadcom 4 cores at 1 Ghz 1 core at 1 Ghz RAM 512 MB 512 MB Wireless 2.4 Ghz 2.4 Ghz Bluetooth 4.2 4.0 USB port micro USB 2.0 OTG micro USB OTG Monitor mini HDMI mini HDMI Camera location CSI-2 CSI

As we can see, the new Pi Zero 2 W is especially boosted by a new quad-core processor. It therefore mechanically allows new uses on multiple threads and, according to RaspBerry, is also “40% more efficient” on single-threaded uses. RaspBerry insisted that the format of its Pi Zero 2W be similar to the previous one so that it could be easily replaced on a project that would need a ramp-up. This also makes it possible to maintain compatibility with the various accessories in the Zero range. The increased heat caused by the more powerful processor is offset by thicker copper bars – which adds weight to the device.





As a reminder, the Zero W was launched in 2017 to add wireless connectivity to the Pi Zero – the company said it had noticed far too many uses of a Pi Zero in which the addition of a Wi module -Fi was more expensive than buying the computer itself.

RaspBerry Pi also suffers from component shortage

The success of the Pi Zero is no longer to question: RaspBerry has sold nearly 4 million since its launch, all versions combined. This year, however, the company is not fooled: it knows that, like all the others, it will have to deal with the shortage of components that is hitting the new technology industry. In her blog post, she still hopes to be able to produce 200,000 units by the end of 2021 and 250,000 units in the first half of 2022.

The Pi Zero 2 W will be on the market today and offered with a brand new subscription to MagPi magazine.

