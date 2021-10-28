More

    A fake Harry Potter sign replaced by a real one by the Paris town hall

    Entertainment


    The scene made the inhabitants of the Rhine and Danube district laugh a lot, in the 19th arrondissement of the capital.

    A false road sign, made of cardboard, by a street-art collective indicating “Diagon Alley”, in reference to the Harry Potter saga, has been replaced by a real aluminum one.

    The town hall of Paris had been contacted by the manager of the restaurant who extended his terrace on the sidewalk. She had agreed to move the sign post, which had to be refurbished for the occasion. Thus, we can now read the name of a street taken from the history of Harry Potter, which remains the ideal place to change your magic wand …

    A new emblem for the restaurant

    On a video, one of the residents, who was aware of this deception, explained that the restaurant had recovered the first cardboard sign.

    A memory that could be useful to keep, even if the mayor of Paris has not yet announced that it wants to remove the new panel, after understanding its mistake.


