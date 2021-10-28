A family link with the Amerindian chief Sitting Bull confirmed thanks to a genetic innovation

For the first time, genetic technology has made it possible to corroborate a relationship between a historical figure and a living descendant, in this case between the famous Native American chief Sitting Bull and a man who claimed to be his great-grandson.

The discovery was made possible by a new technique that allows genetic information to be obtained from a tiny or even fragmented sample of old DNA. The technique was developed by a team of scientists led by Prof. Eske Willerslev of Cambridge University in the UK, and the Lundbeck Foundation Geo-Genetics Center in Denmark.

Their results were published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

Previous studies, based on old genetic samples, had attempted to find matches using sexual genetic markers, notably found in the Y chromosome.

Ernie LaPointe, 73, claims to be the descendant of Sitting Bull on the maternal side, Prof. Willerslev told AFP, preventing the use of these techniques.

With his fellow researchers, Prof. Willerslev, on the other hand, found a way to search for “autosomal” DNA, ie unlabelled sexually.

They thus localized a small amount of autosomal DNA in a sample of Sitting Bull’s hair before developing a computational method to compare it with the DNA of Ernie LaPointe.

“Based on this we can estimate the relationship to Sitting Bull,” said Prof. Willerslev, adding: “We are 100% certain” that Ernie LaPointe is Sitting’s great-grandson. Bull.

“Over the years, many people have tried to question the relationship my sisters and I have with Sitting Bull,” Ernie LaPointe said in a Cambridge University press release.

According to him, the remains of Sitting Bull are currently located in Mobridge in South Dakota, a state which is still home to a large Native American population, in a place that bears no resonance with the history of Chief Lakota and the culture he represented. .





Ernie LaPointe thus sought to establish a genetic link in order to help him obtain the right to exhume his ancestor and transport his remains to a more appropriate place.

– Medicine man –

Sitting Bull, whose real name was Tatanka-Iyotanka, was born in 1831 and died in 1890.

In 1876, he led 1,500 Lakota warriors to the famous battle of Little Big Horn, where they crushed the American troops of General Custer.

Almost 10 years ago, Prof. Willerslev learned of Ernie LaPointe’s quest for truth, and offered his services.

A mat of hair belonging to Sitting Bull and taken after his death had been returned by a museum in Washington to Ernie LaPointe in 2007, but before he passed it on to Prof. Willerslev, he wanted to know if the scientists’ intentions were pure.

Ernie LaPointe asked Eske Willerslev to take part in a ceremony involving a medicine man (healer function among Native American tribes), percussion, and songs in a darkened room.

“A blue-green light appeared in the middle of the room – and I’m a scientist by nature, so I thought, + well it’s the medicine man running around with a lamp, + but when I stretched out my arms in the dark, there was no one there, ”the professor said.

Eske Willerslev and his hosts then smoked a Lakota pipe, and ate buffalo meat before Ernie LaPointe informed him that the mysterious light was none other than the spirit of Sitting Bull, giving his blessing to the ‘study.

Ernie LaPointe, however, only passed on four centimeters of Sitting Bull’s mat, which was over 30 centimeters long, and then cremated the rest, as instructed by his ancestor’s spirit.

“It’s a disaster”, thought Professor Willerslev at the time, considering that he would not have enough DNA left.

But circumstances forced him and his team to develop an innovative method over the next 10 years.

The same method can now be used to investigate connections to other historical figures, from the bandit Jesse James, to the Russian Imperial family … if ancient DNA samples are available.