a Le Havre indicates a false name used 14,000 times to contest a PV

An inhabitant of Le Havre (Seine-Maritime) fined for speeding contested the report by asserting that he was not at the wheel during the offense, which is false. The motorist thus hoped to avoid a loss of points on his driving license. To designate the imaginary faulty driver, the Norman used an identity unearthed on Snapchat, tells 76 Actu. But she had already served abundantly.

The name of Issam Mhiaoui already appears in 14,000 official protests. It is offered on the social network to any violator of the Highway Code willing to pay 45 euros for a scapegoat. The individual who offers it promises users to manage their entire process for this payment.





Additional offenses

In addition to his speeding, Le Havrais is now being prosecuted for “the offense of slanderous denunciation” and “providing inaccurate or erroneous information on the driver of an offending vehicle”. He has hired a lawyer who will represent him in particular before the Le Havre police court on November 10.

On Facebook, the lawyer strongly advised against the use of the ruse chosen by his client. He nevertheless explained that he understood the motorist. “I’m not saying it’s good but it pushes motorists to cheat,” he commented on the subject of automatic speed cameras and the ticketing of small speeding tickets.