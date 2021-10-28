A revolution on PC? The next generation of Intel Alder Lake processors are coming

Intel formalizes its 12th generation Core processors, the “Alder Lake”, and intends to re-impose itself in the performance race against AMD, both in terms of applications and that of video games. On the program: fine engraving in 10 nm and a brand new hybrid architecture.

It’s a comeback that we were starting to believe. Entangled for years in its 14nm production lines, Intel let its rival AMD slip away alone, from February 2017, with the result that we know: Ryzen processors quickly established themselves as high-performance solutions and good value for money, both for entry-level configurations and for powerful gaming stations. On the side of Santa Clara – Intel’s stronghold – we had to roll up our sleeves and literally reinvent a formula that was no longer at the cutting edge of innovation.

Intel Alder Lake, a hybrid architecture

If they are part of the large family of “Core” to the point of embodying the twelfth generation, the Alder Lake processors that Intel unveiled today try a new approach and their design does not have much. to do with that of “Rocket Lake” last March. They finally endorse the switch to 10nm, a great first in Intel’s range of desktop processors.. But the changes don’t stop there.

The Alder Lake architecture indeed marries a hybrid structure, combining on the same integrated circuit high performance cores (P-Cores, for “Performances”) and low consumption cores (E-Cores, for “Efficiency”). By varying their number and distribution, Intel manages to specialize each model and orient it more towards office or video game use. On paper, the range would thus benefit from great granularity, with the new Core i5, i7 and i9 equipped with 6 to 8 “high-performance” cores and 4 to 8 “efficient” cores within the same chip. With an overall restructuring of the architecture and in-depth changes, such as the use of a shared L3 cache, Intel promises performance on average 19% better than that of the 11th generation Cores, at the same frequency. And almost 30% better than a Ryzen 9 5950X in video games.

If this hybrid approach may make one think of the “chiplets” of the Ryzen, which already put an end to “monolithic” processors in favor of greater modularity, Intel’s choice is even more radical. With the chiplets, the cores are grouped together in the form of modules engraved in 7 nm (the CCDs, “Core Complex Die”), themselves divided into two CCX blocks (“Core Complexes”), with four cores each. Alder Lake architecture goes further : these are indeed two types of cores with different characteristics that coexist, like the big / little assembly within the same integrated circuit found on some mobile processors, for example.

The challenge then consists in “controlling” with the greatest efficiency the distribution of the loads between these high-performance or energy-efficient cores. The former will be reserved for weakly multithreaded tasks, which require a great deal of raw computing power, and the latter for background tasks where they concentrate their capacities without weighing on consumption. This work of conductor, Intel entrusts it to a material overlay which signs its entry: the Thread Director. This technology “probes” at regular intervals the tasks presented to the processor and reports to the operating system to direct and dynamically rebalance the use of P-Cores or E-Cores.. The founder has also worked closely with Microsoft to better integrate this technology into the Windows 11 task scheduler, to the point of recommending this latest edition of the system to unleash the potential of Alder Lake. AMD’s performance concerns at the launch of Windows 11 were perhaps not unrelated to this connivance.





From Core i5-12600K to Core i9-12900K: six new references

Six first models open the Alder Lake generation, three with an Intel UHD 770 graphics circuit based on the Intel Xe architecture (suffix K) and three that do not (suffix KF). The Core i9-12900K and i9-12900KF are the most efficient: they embed 8 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores (24 threads) with 30 MB of L3 cache. Next come the Core i7-12700K and i7-12700KF, with 8 P-Cores and 4 E-Cores (20 threads and 25 MB of L3 cache), and the Core i5-12600K and i5-12600KF (6 P-Cores + 4 E-Cores, 16 threads, 20MB L3 cache). Only P-Cores support Hyperthreading.

On the frequency side, the P-Cores are clocked between 3.2 GHz and 3.7 GHz and can reach up to 4.9 GHz and 5.1 GHz in Turbo mode, with an additional 100 MHz margin for the Core i7 and i9, which take advantage of Turbo Boost Max 3.0. As for the E-Cores, they evolve between 2.4 GHz and 2.8 GHz, and can be pushed up to 3.6 GHz and 3.9 GHz. Intel seeks to seduce overclockers, by unlocking the multiplier coefficient on all models in the range. It also promises a certain reserve in frequency, with the possibility of boosting in real time the rate of each core or family of cores using its Intel Extreme Tuning utility, revised and corrected for the occasion. If Intel announces a TDP of 125 W on all of these first six references, it completes the technical sheet by mentioning a “Maximum Turbo Power” value (MTP), i.e. the maximum power consumption of the processor alone. And it seems rather high: the MTP of the Core i9s is 241 W, that of the Core i7s is 190 W and that of the Core i5s is 150 W.

Prepare to change motherboard

New processors, new socket: Intel is introducing the LGA 1700, instead of the current LGA 1200. You will therefore have to invest in a new motherboard to take advantage of it, and thus discover a new chipset.. For now, Intel has only lifted the veil on the most high-end of them, the Z690, but it should soon be joined by other variants. It manages up to 12 PCI-Express 4.0 lanes, 16 PCI-Express 3.0 lanes and 8 SATA-III lanes and also integrates a 2.5G Ethernet controller, Wi-Fi 6E and USB 3.2 Gen2x2 at 20 Gb / s . The new line supports DDR5 memory and Alder Lake processors support 16 PCI-Express 5.0 lanes. Incidentally, Intel is introducing XMP 3.0 profiles, to adjust the characteristics of the RAM according to the parameters of each manufacturer (three profiles) or the user’s personal preferences (two additional profiles to be completed).

On the price side, we are heading for an overall increase of 10 to 15% compared to the previous generation. The Core i9s are indeed traded at 719 and 749 euros, depending on the presence or not of the iGPU, the Core i7 at 499 and 529 euros and the Core i5 at 329 and 359 euros. These new processors will be available on November 4th and we hope to talk to you about them again soon.

