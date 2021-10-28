A scooter controlled at 148 km / h in town

Several road check operations were carried out on Thursday. In Saint-Denis, the police targeted Boulevard du Chaudron, where 53 excesses were found. A user was measured at 90 km / h in built-up areas for an authorized speed limit of 50 km / h.

The speed was also checked in the town of Port. Fifteen excess users were intercepted by motorcyclists, including a driver of a large displacement YAMAHA T-Max scooter. With a speed measured at 148 km / h for an authorized limit of 90 km / h, the two-wheeler was impounded and the driver’s license suspended.





Handling of a telephone has also been repressed. Two motorcyclists from the Saint-Pierre detachment fined nine offenders for this reason. In Saint-Denis, seven users distracted by their phones were checked. During this check, fifteen offenses were noted, one driver also found to be driving under the influence of cannabis. Again, the vehicle was confiscated for impoundment and the offender’s license was immediately withheld.

Also in Saint-Denis, in the city center, the Departmental Intervention Company checked three users traveling without insurance. Two vehicles were stopped and one was impounded.