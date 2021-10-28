a small revolution in the world of photography

Nikon officially presented its new full frame hybrid camera, the Nikon Z9. A camera without a mechanical shutter and without blackout during the shooting.

Last March, Nikon indicated that it was working on its most high-end hybrid camera ever launched, the Nikon Z9. Following on from the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II, the Japanese manufacturer’s camera was finally made official on Thursday and it plays the card of originality on many points.

A camera without a mechanical shutter

As on the Sony Alpha 1, its main competitor, the Nikon Z9 takes advantage of a stacked CMOS photo sensor with the addition of circuits at the back to take advantage of a very high speed. The definition proposed here is 45.7 megapixels. But where the camera stands out from all its competitors is the mechanical shutter… absent. In other words, there is no flap that opens and closes in front of the photo sensor for shooting. Nikon has indeed seen the big picture by offering only an electronic shutter, able to go up to a speed of 1/32000 second.

Generally, the electronic shutter can suffer from problems for very fast shots with moving subjects. What is called the rolling shutter may indeed distort some shapes due to scrolling photosites. To overcome this problem, Nikon indicates that it has developed the fastest electronic scanning in the world, precisely to eliminate this rolling shutter.

The other big originality of the Nikon Z9, made possible by its Expeed 7 processor – 10 times more powerful than the previous Expeed 6 – lies in a new technology called “Dual stream”. All mirrorless cameras on the market are indeed limited by their processor, which will not be able to simultaneously display the image on the screen or in the viewfinder and record it. Therefore, manufacturers offer tips, whether it is a freeze of the display or a black image during which the snapshot is recorded. Paradoxically, the image saved in the memory card is ultimately the one you did not see on the screen. The Nikon Z9 removes this constraint and its processor makes it possible not to have any interruption in the video stream when the photo is captured.

A burst mode up to 20 frames per second in RAW

The faster processor of the Nikon Z9 will also make it possible to take advantage of a particularly high burst mode with captures of RAW files at 20 frames per second, JPG files at 30 frames per second and RPG files at reduced definition – to 11 megapixels – at 120 fps with autofocus tracking. Regarding autofocus, also note that the Nikon Z9 has 493 collimators and 405 autofocus points covering 90% of the sensor. It also offers eye recognition for humans, animals or birds, as well as a vehicle recognition system such as motorcycles, cars, trains or bicycles. The sensitivity can vary from 64 to 25,600 ISO (expandable from 32 to 102,400 ISO).





Capture in 8K at 30p or in 4K at 120p

Obviously, video is not left out and in this game, the Nikon Z9 also stands out by allowing the capture of 8K files (7680 x 4320 pixels) at 30p. A future update will also allow the recording of 8K files in 60p. 4K is also supported, from 24 to 120p, without cropping or with 2.3x cropping in the image. The camera can also capture video sequences internally in ProRes 4: 2: 2 10 bits, H265 8 or 10 bits, ProRes RAW HQ 12 bits or, next year, in N-RAW 12 bits in 8K 60p.

Regarding the body itself, the Nikon Z9 has a 3.2-inch screen that can be rotated – but not under the ball joint – 90 degrees vertically or horizontally. It is also equipped with a 3.7 million-dot electronic viewfinder advertised as the brightest in the world with a luminance of 3000 cd / m² to reduce eye fatigue. The Nikon Z9 is also natively compatible with 2.4 or 5 GHz Wi-Fi for transmitting photos to a smartphone or computer. Finally, the case is advertised as being as robust as the Nikon D6, thanks to the use of a magnesium alloy chassis and numerous gaskets. It also benefits from a backlighting system for the buttons and a monochrome red display of the screen, ideal for shooting in low light.

The Nikon Z9 from the front // Source: Nikon The Nikon Z9 from behind // Source: Nikon

The Nikon Z9 will be available from December in France. It will be offered, without lens, at a price of 5,999 euros.