More

    A vast reptile traffic dismantled in the West Indies … 283 specimens seized e

    NewsWorld


    A joint operation between the environmental police and the customs, made it possible to dismantle an important traffic of reptiles in the Antilles. 283 specimens were seized and 17 people arrested, after 18 months of investigation.

    A “meticulous” a judicial investigation carried out jointly by the environmental police services of the OFB (the French Biodiversity Office) and the judicial customs has just been completed. The investigations lasted 18 months.

    This investigation finally made it possible to identify a group of people engaged in an illegal activity (transport, possession, breeding, marketing, use, falsification of documents…) generating significant profits.

    The value of all the specimens seized on the two islands is estimated at more than 125,000 euros.

    (Customs and OFB)

    Traffic / snakes / reptiles

    Terrariums discovered among reptile keepers during a search following the dismantling of reptile trafficking in the West Indies (October 2021).



    © Antonny Grolleau / French Biodiversity Office (OFB)


    Listen to the details of François Marguet, deputy head of the Martinique OFB, interviewed by Xavier Chevalier.

    Reptile trafficking in the Antilles (October 2021).

    The offenders face a sentence of 3 years in prison and 150,000 euros. “Some of them have already been convicted recently for similar facts” say officials.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleParis City Hall replaces a false “Harry Potter” sign … with a real one
    Next articleSociety. SMS, emails or calls to offer professional training: beware of scams

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC