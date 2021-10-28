Abdel caught in the middle of running away / Léandri takes Betty as the Turkish leader – Plus belle la vie October 29, 2021 (episode 4400) | More beautiful life

Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4400 of Friday, October 29, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Delphine is playing a dangerous game with Franck… but it makes him crack. Vanessa the CPE puts all the teenagers on their backs. Abdel is unlucky, he had managed to flee.



Abdel’s assault was made by the famous black man that Karim had confronted a few days ago. Abdel is conscious but exhausted, he is tied up outside. He is hungry and thirsty. He tries to escape by breaking the tie with a stone. The man drew a lot of blood from Abdel every day. Abdel has managed to detach himself, he tries to find a way to be saved. He sees a car and asks the person to stop… It is a woman, she comes out and threatens him with a weapon.

Delphine comes to see Franck and Kalya to take Franck for his wedding dress fittings. She doesn’t really give him a choice. Franck is uncomfortable. Valentin also asks Laetitia to help him find his costume.





Delphine played the tease with Franck… she even kissed her.

Franck admits to Laetitia that he really enjoyed spending time with Delphine, it was magic.

Léandri asks Betty to call herself more decently. She asks Betty to change her attitude otherwise she will have big problems. Léandri asks Mouss his name. Léandri thinks she has behavioral problems… Mouss thinks that you have to take her personal problems into account.

Noah tells Betty that he feels like he’s in a prison with Leandri… she yelled at him because he was running in the hallways. Betty says he’s going to drive her crazy if she looks for her.

