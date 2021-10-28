More

    Abdel caught in the middle of running away / Léandri takes Betty as the Turkish leader – Plus belle la vie October 29, 2021 (episode 4400) | More beautiful life

    Entertainment


    Discover the detailed summary of Plus belle la vie en advance episode 4400 of Friday, October 29, 2021 broadcast on France 3. Delphine is playing a dangerous game with Franck… but it makes him crack. Vanessa the CPE puts all the teenagers on their backs. Abdel is unlucky, he had managed to flee.

    Read the full PBLV season 18 episode 4400 recap of 10/29/2021 in preview with all the photos from the soap opera Plus belle la vie.

    Delphine PBLV

    Delphine kisses Franck … and the latter cannot push her away

    Find it full summary of Plus belle la vie on Friday, October 29, 2021 (season 18 episode 4400 in advance, 3 days before the broadcast France 3): the recap of the previous episode PBLV 10/28/2021 is online.


    Abdel’s assault was made by the famous black man that Karim had confronted a few days ago. Abdel is conscious but exhausted, he is tied up outside. He is hungry and thirsty. He tries to escape by breaking the tie with a stone. The man drew a lot of blood from Abdel every day. Abdel has managed to detach himself, he tries to find a way to be saved. He sees a car and asks the person to stop… It is a woman, she comes out and threatens him with a weapon.

    Delphine PBLV

    Delphine tries on wedding dresses

    Delphine comes to see Franck and Kalya to take Franck for his wedding dress fittings. She doesn’t really give him a choice. Franck is uncomfortable. Valentin also asks Laetitia to help him find his costume.

    Leandri PBLV

    Léandri is hated by all the students


    Delphine played the tease with Franck… she even kissed her.
    Franck admits to Laetitia that he really enjoyed spending time with Delphine, it was magic.

    Kalya PBLV

    Surprise for Kalya, Delphine arrives by surprise at the apartment because the door was not locked

    More beautiful life in advance episode 4400 of 10/29/2021: Leandri vs Mouss nothing is going well

    Franck PBLV

    Franck confides his feelings still present for Delphine

    Léandri asks Betty to call herself more decently. She asks Betty to change her attitude otherwise she will have big problems. Léandri asks Mouss his name. Léandri thinks she has behavioral problems… Mouss thinks that you have to take her personal problems into account.

    Abdel PBLV

    Abdel did not get out of the mess, far from it

    Noah tells Betty that he feels like he’s in a prison with Leandri… she yelled at him because he was running in the hallways. Betty says he’s going to drive her crazy if she looks for her.

    To be continued the full summary of Plus belle la vie en advance from Monday, November 1, 2021 with episode 4401.

    Aslam

