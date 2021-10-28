After a positive blood alcohol test, the referee is taken away by the gendarmes

During a District match in Normandy, this Sunday, the gendarmes took a referee after a positive blood alcohol test.

Last week, a club from Allier called the Police to blow the referee for his Departmental 2 match because he felt that the referee was clearing “A strong smell of alcohol”. But the blood alcohol test was negative and one of the leaders of the club is summoned this Wednesday evening to a disciplinary committee by his District. There was another case this Sunday in Normandy. For confidentiality reasons, we will not disclose the District or the clubs.

It was Sunday afternoon during a game of… Departmental 4. “When I got there I saw a person who looked intoxicated because he was standing at the wall, explains the coach of the visiting team. Then he told me it was the referee. His attitude struck me as weird because he couldn’t really stand up so I called the gendarmes. “ Once there, the official was subjected to a blood alcohol test which came back positive. They took him with them to the gendarmerie.





A health pass problem at the origin of the call to the Gendarmes?

“I had a coffee with him when he arrived and I didn’t smell anything, indicates the president of the home club. We know him well and we were very surprised that he could be in a state of alcohol. “ Except that he had drunk well since the gendarmes then recalled the two clubs to specify that the alcohol test was very positive. It was his wife who had to pick him up at the station to pick him up.

“It’s true that it’s annoying for the referee, concedes the visiting coach. But I took my responsibilities because he could cause discomfort on the ground or have a car accident on the way back. In over thirty years, I have never seen this! “ There is still another concern in this file. Because on the side of the home club, the president insists on “Several health passes which were not valid on our opponent’s side”, which could have triggered the call to the gendarmes.

The gendarmerie remains silent …

What the other team is defending that reports “Of a single player withdrawn from the match sheet”. The two versions are therefore completely different. A paper game sheet was made and sent to the District. According to the visiting club, the gendarmerie was to send a report. Despite several requests, the brigade and the gendarmerie company did not give us details.

If the match will not necessarily be replayed – because the two teams might have had to draw lots to determine which club should officiate at the center – the referee should be promptly summoned by the departmental refereeing commission ( CDA). And the penalty could be very heavy for this official with a positive blood alcohol test.