After giving up in 2020, Covéa sets out again to attack Bermudan reinsurer PartnerRe

These changes of foot are not that frequent in the business world. The French leader in non-life insurance Covéa, which owns the MAAF, MMA and GMF mutuals, has once again decided to buy out, for nine billion dollars (7.7 billion euros), the Bermudan reinsurer PartnerRe from Exor, the financial holding company of the Italian family Agnelli (shareholder of Stellantis). The mutualist announced, Thursday, October 28, in a press release the signing of a “Memorandum of understanding”, the acquisition is planned for the first half of 2022.

The French group had already set its sights on this reinsurer for the first time and signed an equivalent agreement with Exor on March 3, 2020. In the meantime, the pandemic and its consequences on the world economy had disrupted the operation. After attempting to renegotiate the acquisition price downwards, Covéa gave up two months later, paying compensation in the process. “Less than 100 million euros” for costs incurred by PartnerRe. The ties between the two groups had, however, been re-woven through joint investments.





International ambitions

The boss of the mutual insurer, Thierry Derez, has always wanted to develop his group internationally, deeming it too French. “We have been interested in reinsurance for several years, because we no longer have any development potential in France., explains the CEO of Covéa on a regular basis. In damages, we are the leading insurer; in life insurance, the low rates do not encourage us to move forward, and in health, we do not want to be a simple supplement to Social Security. “ One of the possibilities “Would have been to plant flags by acquisition all over the world, but it’s risky, and very few insurers have succeeded. The other avenue is to develop in reinsurance. This is what we have chosen ”, stated Thierry Derez in an interview with World two years ago. In addition, he believes that the border between reinsurance and insurance is tending to weaken. Hence the idea of ​​drawing inspiration from the model of the German insurer Talanx, which owns the third largest reinsurer in the world, Hannover Re.

Before coveting the Bermudan group, Mr. Derez tried, in vain, to get his hands in August 2018 on the French Scor, of which he was the largest shareholder, with 8.2% of the capital. This attempt was a fiasco. The two champions of French finance fought for nearly three years in a merciless war, which ended last June in a settlement to the detriment of the mutual insurer – a transactional agreement allowing Thierry Derez and to Covéa to avoid the criminal trial.

