After Justice League and Army of the Dead, we know more about Zack Snyder’s next project

We recently presented you with the latest ranking of movies and most viewed series on Netflix communicated by the platform. In this classification, we could find in particular one of the recent films of the director Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead. Well if you like them zombies, do you imagine that a following is scheduled, Snyder having even given more details about it.

snyder and the zombies

Today we learn that Zack Snyder revealed the title of the movie sequel Army of the Dead, currently under development. The film will be titled Army of the Dead 2: Planet of the Dead. He also announced the return of one of the characters from the first installment in the sequel to the film.

The former DC Extended Universe director spent nearly 15 years of his life trying to cast the first Army of the Dead released this year, after conceiving the idea as a spiritual sequel to his first film Dawn of the dead (2004), a remake of the film of the same name directed by George Romero in 1978. Netflix finally acquired the rights to the project in 2019 and gave Snyder a estimated budget of $ 90 million to make the film.

Army of the Dead tells the story of a group of mercenaries hired by a casino owner to infiltrate the city of Las Vegas, then infested with zombies. The purpose of their mission is to recover $ 200 million from a safe before the city of Nevada was wiped out by a government nuclear strike. Although having had mixed beginnings, the film is nevertheless in the ranking of the most viewed films on Netflix, proof of its success on the platform.





snyder and netflix

So it was in anticipation of the release of the next episode of his new franchise that Snyder spoke with Reverse about the movie Army of the Dead 2. While discussing the potential return of Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) The Vault Piercer, the director chose to remain silent on the details of the sequel, simply revealing the name of the next film. He said thus:

But the real adventure would be to see what happened to him when the safe door closed. Was he killed by Zeus or not? What happened ? We don’t see him die on camera, and there’s still time. I won’t tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2: Planet of the Dead, but let’s just say there’s a chance Dieter will survive. And there is a chance that this encounter with death made him want to find an imprisoned Gwendoline.

The teasing of Dieter’s survival at the end of the first film was a point many viewers had already made from the start, all the more so with the announcement of the prequel film entirely centered on the character of Dieter in the next movie Army of Thieves.

Already with a film project entitled Rebel moon, Snyder’s schedule seems busy. We can therefore think that the continuation of Army of the Dead isn’t coming anytime soon, but in the meantime fans will be able to wait for the movie to arrive. Army of Thieves on Netflix, to be released on October 29, 2021.