after Téo Lavabo and “Le Respect”, internet users have discovered the show’s new hit

This Wednesday, October 27, M6 broadcasts the second episode of the auditions of “France has an incredible talent”, season 16! An episode that started off with a bang (and an accident!) With Christian and his four-legged companion, Percy, who presented a very original acrobatic act. But between two numbers, a performance was unanimous on the side of Twitter: that of Régis Bobo, songwriter and performer who stood out with one of his compositions very … in light. Could this be the show’s new “hit”?

This evening, the auditions continue on the occasion of the second program of “France has an incredible talent”. An evening marked by several acrobatic and dance numbers such as that of the group Black Widow, composed of young women aged 14 to 26, who hypnotized Marianne James, Hélène Ségara, Eric Antoine and Sugar Sammy. The young Axelle, 11 years old, also knew how to seduce all the jurors on a sweet cover of “Allumer le feu”, by Johnny Hallyday. But “the” performance of the evening will most likely be that of Régis Bobo, a computer scientist passionate about singing. Very happy to participate in the show, Régis Bobo first came to do a cover of a world famous title, “All That She Wants”, from Ace of Base. We can say it: its recovery did not convince the jury.

“His song will stay in the lead!”

With an accuracy to die for, Régis Bobo wiped several buzz from the members of the jury, in particular that of Hélène Ségara and Sugar Sammy. Surprised by the candidate’s choice of song, Eric Antoine challenged him: “We have to hear you in your style because there uh, it’s not great, I want to discover you!”

Nothing more was needed for Régis Bobo. Very playful at the idea of ​​interpreting one of his titles, he launched … and probably signed one of the highlights of this season with an air and words that hit the mark: “We don’t change a working light bulb, let’s stop wasting!”

After Téo Lavabo and the song “Le Respect” which marked last season, many Internet users saw Régis Bobo as the author of the show’s new “hymn”!

“If Téo Lavabo can have an album, the future is yours!” thus launched Sugar Sammy to him. But despite a totally crazy performance, Régis Bobo will not participate in the next stage.

