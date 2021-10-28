after the United Kingdom, the WHO in turn monitors a subvariant of the Delta variant

The sub-variant is already followed in England, where it represents nearly 6% of cases of contamination

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday to closely monitor the contagiousness of the AY.4.2 line of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, increasingly present in Covid-19 contaminations. “An increase in the transmission of the AY.4.2 sequence has been observed since July,” indicates the WHO in its weekly update on the pandemic.

The line has three more mutations than the original Delta variant, including two on the spike protein – the part of the virus that attaches to human cells.

AY.4.2 sequences have been uploaded to the GISAID global database from 43 countries. 93% were from the UK, where a gradual increase in the proportion of new cases is seen: this line accounted for 5.9% of all Delta variant cases reported in the UK during the week starting October 3.





The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 4.96 million people since the virus was detected in China at the end of 2019, according to an AFP report established from official sources, a figure largely underestimated according to specialists.

Under 25

Last week, the number of new cases climbed 4% from the previous week, with 2.9 million new infections recorded. Europe is the only region in the world to report an increase. Among the new contaminations, the proportion of those under 25 has been increasing since the beginning of July, in particular in Europe and in the western Pacific.

The reason could be that older people are more vaccinated, that young people have more social contact, or that the virus is circulating in schools as face-to-face classes gradually resume, explains the WHO.

The death rate of people over 65 has also collapsed since September 2020, probably due to vaccination and better clinical management of patients, according to the WHO.