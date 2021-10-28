Age of Empires IV, complete walkthrough: factions, civilizations, challenges … all our guides

What civilizations are available? At its launch, Age of Empires 4 will allow you to lead no less than 8 different civilizations, each with its own characteristics and game mechanics. You will be able to take control of the Mongols, from British, from Chinese, of Delhi Sultanate, from French, of the Abassid Dynasty, of Holy Roman Empire, and some Rus’ of Kiev. If the other games in the saga are to be believed, additional civilizations will be available through downloadable content after release.

What are the available game modes? Like its predecessors, Age of Empires 4 can be played alone or with others. In multi, it is possible to compete against a maximum of 7 players simultaneously, and start different kinds of games: fast, classified, Where personalized. You can even watch a game in progress. In addition to the single-player / multi-player distinction, various game modes are available, including Art of war, which allows the player to (re) familiarize themselves with the basics of the game. Campaign is also available, and finally the mode Skirmish, which allows the player to face the AI, including the level of difficulty is adjustable.

