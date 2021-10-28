Alec Baldwin accidental shooting: the actor reappears with his family after the drama

This is her first documented outing since her accidental shooting that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on the set of the western Rust. Alec Baldwin appeared with his children and his wife Hilaria Hayward-Thomas for a meal at a pizzeria in New England town (Massachussetts, USA) last Sunday, as learned TMZ.com in an article published on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Alec Baldwin, producer on the film Rust, kept his long beard and his hair that he had let grow for the needs of the western. He was dressed all in black. Last Saturday, the 63-year-old American actor was joined by his family in New Mexico, where the accidental and fatal shooting took place.





For now, Alec Baldwin is taking time away from filming and Hollywood to heal from this tragic accident that led to the death of Haylna Hutchins. The actor’s first words were to her: “He There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to determine how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

Hilaria Baldwin also paid tribute to this talented professional. “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. His son. Their family and loved ones. It has been said: ‘There are no words’ because it is impossible to express the shock and sorrow after such a tragic accident. Broken heart“, she had indicated on social networks.