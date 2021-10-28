Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: assistant director admits lapses, bullets have not been checked

New revelations. While the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” upsets the world of cinema and revives the debate on firearms, assistant director David Halls, admitted not having checked all the bullets that were in the pistol.

This is what the man, who handed the lethal weapon to Alec Baldwin, said during his hearing, according to his minutes. He thus let investigators know that he remembered “having seen only three cartridges”, declaring “that he should have checked them all but did not do so”. He also explained that he did not know if Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the young gunsmith of the film only 24 years old, “had turned the drum”.

David Halls then handed the gun to Alec Baldwin declaring that it was “cold”, meaning unloaded and safe. For the time being, the investigation does not explain the presence of live bullets in the pistol, which claimed the life of director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.





Alec Baldwin could be sued

“We don’t know how those live ammunition got there,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN on Wednesday (October 27th), which does not rule out criminal charges against team members including against Alec Baldwin. “All options are on the table at this stage,” she explained at a press conference stressing “no one is excluded”.

Searches on the filming location have also resulted in the seizure of 500 ammunition according to the county sheriff Adan Mendoza, who announced a “carelessness on the set”.

Several live ammunition were reportedly observed in the afternoon preceding the tragedy. However, live bullets are totally prohibited on filming in order to avoid accidents. Security breaches of the teams, for which the responsibilities will have to be established.