Alicia Aylies in a transparent and chocolatey dress, a sexy show … with a baby!

Fine gourmets will flock to the Parc des Expositions at Porte de Versailles in Paris, from October 28 to November 1, 2021. The Chocolate Fair, the great global event dedicated to the crazy joys of cocoa, is back for a 26th edition memorable and rich in twists and turns. And as tradition dictates, the festivities opened with a grandiose performance, a real pleasure for the eyes and pleasures of the taste buds: a parade of gourmet dresses in favor of the Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque association.

As every year, delicious naiads have lent themselves to the game. Edible outfits? If only in part? And why not ! Between fun activities and prestigious competitions, Luisa Araujo, Michell Moncayo, Namadia Thaï Thaï, Joséphine Jobert, Yasmine Oughlis, Emérisca, Léa François – More beautiful life -, Gennifer Demey, Gabriela Guzmán, Laurent Maistret – Koh Lanta -, Ricardo Davila, Hugo Pouget, Maialen Urdapilleta, Chloé Nabédian, Maëlig Georgelin, Marie Ferrero-Favoriti in turn charmed the crowd. Sandy Heribert had chosen, for her part, to parade with her very young daughter, baptized Dune, in her arms.





Undisputed queen of the evening, Alicia Aylies stole the show from all his little comrades – who, however, did not deserve! But what do you want: our former Miss France 2017 is used to catwalks and she wore an exclusive very transparent creation by textile designer Chimène D. and pastry chef François Daubinet, who collaborated with Lysandre Garrigue and Elsa Muse. This model, inspired by the most beautiful creations of Thierry Mugler – currently in the spotlight at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris – or Nensi Dojaka, notably required the production of 1,200 chocolate flakes. No wonder, then, that the result looks so tasty …