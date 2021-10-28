already 107 new emojis in the new major update

Google unveiled to everyone’s surprise a new major version of Android: Android 12L. It includes a new batch of emojis based on Emoji 14.0.

With each new version of Android its new generation of emojis and Android 12L just announced will be no exception. The new version of the system is designed for large screens of Chromebooks, foldable smartphones or tablets, but will also be offered to classic smartphones like the Pixels.

The specialized site Emojipedia was able to take a look at the new wave of emojis already present in the version of Android 12L intended for developers. There are already 107 new emojis integrated into Android 12L.





New emotions

Among the new integrated emojis, there is the famous “melting face” which made a lot of talk. This emoji shows a smile on a melting face, the interpretation of which will be left to you. Among the other novelties, a non-gendered person pregnant, a troll, a pinching of the lip, a lotus flower or the heart sign with the hands.

The index pointing at the user or the almost empty battery will probably be used a lot. We can also mention the lifeline that we imagine to be used to express a cry for help.

Emojipedia specifies that some old emojis like the one expressing the reflection “🤔” have been slightly redesigned by Google to better harmonize with the rest of the collection.

The launch of Android 12L is scheduled for the year 2022.