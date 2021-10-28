Alvaro Gonzalez “not happy” after OM’s draw against Nice

Alvaro Gonzalez (OM defender, after the draw against Nice 1-1): ” I’m not happy. It’s been a long time since I started, I played badly at the start and I’m responsible on the first goal. It was difficult for us, for me, but we finished the first half better and we were interesting in the second half, they had few situations. The result is not that bad for us. We are winning little at the moment, but we have difficult opponents and we still had chances against Lazio, Paris or tonight. Like Steve (Mandanda), Pau Lopez is a very good goalkeeper. I had already played alongside him in Spain six years ago (at Espanyol Barcelona), we don’t need to talk to each other, we understand each other well. “