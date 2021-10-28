Amazon is working hard to catch up

Great start for Amazon in the race for the quantum computer. On October 26, the company announced the expected opening of the AWS Center for Quantum Computing in Pasadena, California. The tech giant is betting on this building of nearly 2,000 square meters dedicated to the construction of the quantum computer to catch up with Google, IBM and Chinese universities, more secret about their progress.

Capable of performing calculations that cannot be performed with today’s machines, the quantum computer could revolutionize all industries. But this machine only exists today in an embryonic state, and its potential capacities remain theoretical. At present, scientists do not even agree on the engineering method to produce the phenomenon necessary for the operation of the quantum computer, the famous qubit.

IBM and Google are betting, for example, on superconducting circuits, Microsoft on Majorana’s fermions, IonQ and Honeywell on trapped ions, while the CEA is trying its luck with electron spins in silicon. In other words, several quantum computers, built differently, could emerge, just as they could never reach the hoped-for potential.

Quantum computer race: why Amazon’s ambitions should be taken very seriously

Amazon closer to academic researchers

The race to build the quantum computer has already started, but the participants have barely walked the first few meters. Amazon, with its financial strength, has great assets to catch up.

It will develop superconducting circuits, like IBM and Google. Except that to differentiate itself, the company founded by Jeff Bezos intends in particular to rely on the recent scientific discoveries of the founders of the French startup Alice & Bob, which she quotes extensively in her reference article on the quantum computer.

“Our approach is to” stabilize “the qubits, to prevent external elements from disturbing the calculations and generating errors,” Théau Perronin, CEO of Alice & Bob, summed up to the Tribune. “This approach was considered atypical because the other players are working more on error correction by redundancy – making a lot of copies of the same calculation to identify and eliminate errors – or are working on other technologies to stabilize the qubit. “

If Amazon can have this ambitious position, it is because the company has been working on its entry into the small sphere of quantum computing for two years already. She then formed a specialized division within Amazon Web Services, its cloud branch. To lead this new team, Amazon had then poached Oskar Painter, a researcher at Caltech, a university at the forefront on the subject.

Amazon drew on Caltech’s talents because it planned to set up its research center directly on campus. With the opening of the premises this week, the company took the opportunity to recruit another researcher, Fernando Brandão. In exchange, Jeff Bezos’ firm plans to strengthen the local ecosystem, by funding several programs and scholarships in parallel with its investment in the university’s infrastructure. The talent war is already raging in the sector, and with its positioning, Amazon is putting itself in a good position for future recruitments. She will take advantage of the power of attraction of Caltech, represented by the world-renowned physicist John preskill, and the legacy of Richard Feynman, a former professor considered one of the fathers of quantum. In addition, it will be able to be as close as possible to the latest academic discoveries of Caltech.

Quantum computing: “France cannot miss this technological revolution” Paula Forteza (LREM deputy)





The future of the cloud at stake

Inside the Amazon center, the teams will work on the development of computer chips, but also on the ancillary equipment necessary for their proper functioning. For example, superconducting circuits require operating in a cryostat – a kind of advanced freezer – at a temperature close to absolute zero, so that the qubits approach a state of stability. These cryostats, like the entire infrastructure around chips, must be improved for the technology to ever scale.

Given the complexity and cost of installations, quantum computers are unlikely to be able to be installed at customers’ premises. As a result, the emerging business model for manufacturers is to lease computing power to customers by the hour or longer. In other words, the offer around quantum computing will be a cloud offer, a sector in which Amazon Web Services is the world leader. The company is already testing the model: since 2018, it has been offering a cloud service that provides remote access to quantum computers (halfway between traditional computers and quantum computers) such as those from D-Wave.

If Amazon proudly displays its new storefront, it keeps on the other hand secret its exact number of employees – we are talking about more than a hundred, a significant number for the sector -, the cost of the building, its investments in research or the amount of funding in university programs. In front of him, Google, which also inaugurated a center dedicated to quantum earlier in the year, speaks of billions of dollars of investment. The objective: to market a “useful quantum computer” from 2029. Amazon has to catch up with its competitor by then.

How France wants to take the quantum turn