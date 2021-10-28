Amazon Prime Video: the programs not to miss in November 2021

4

Like every month, it’s time to take an interest in releases on SVoD platforms. In November, Amazon Prime Video attempts a Game Of Thrones by adapting the literary saga The Wheel of Time in series with Rosamund Pike.



Big arrivals of major, mostly American movies to Amazon Prime Video in November. Outraged Spotlight mentioned below, we will see with great pleasure feature films of all kinds such as Interstellar, The Goonies, Mad Max: Fury Road or the Revenant. Two series also caught our eye, the adaptation of the bestseller The Wheel of Time, with Rosamund Pike, and a docu-series that promises to be particularly touching, Always jane, around a young trans woman and her life course.





The event of the month: The Wheel of Time, November 19 Since the planetary success of Game Of Thrones, streaming services have not ceased to try to create a new craze around adapted series of bestsellers, with varying degrees of success. So here is a new attempt with The Wheel of Time, derived from the works of Robert Jordan. We find Rosamund Pike in a world where magic exists and where only a caste of women can have access to it. We will see if Amazon and the teams that contributed to the development of the series will succeed in transcribing the complex universe described in the books, but the trailer seems promising to us.

We are curious: Always jane, November 12 Total change of universe with this docu-series which tells the story of Jane Noury, a young trans woman. The idea behind this program is to show the questions and the different stages through which trans people go through, all in a rather rare intimacy: family life, studies, aspirations for the future … A story in four parts which promises to be very touching and which has the merit of evoking transidentity in a benevolent and harmonious framework, which unfortunately is still far from obvious today.

We will see again with pleasure: Spotlight, November 23 While on Disney +, we discover Michael Keaton in a story of a pharmaceutical scandal, Prime offers us this month the story of another American affair with a very bitter taste with Spotlight. Or how journalists have uncovered a vast network of pedophile priests, despite a general omerta around the phenomenon, especially on the side of the powerful. Masterful interpretation, poignant subject, classic but effective staging … The Oscar winner for best film in 2016 will not have stolen his reward.