Amazon Prime Video: the programs not to miss in November 2021

Like every month, it’s time to take an interest in releases on SVoD platforms. In November, Amazon Prime Video attempts a Game Of Thrones by adapting the literary saga The Wheel of Time in series with Rosamund Pike.
Big arrivals of major, mostly American movies to Amazon Prime Video in November. Outraged Spotlight mentioned below, we will see with great pleasure feature films of all kinds such as Interstellar, The Goonies, Mad Max: Fury Road or the Revenant.
Two series also caught our eye, the adaptation of the bestseller The Wheel of Time, with Rosamund Pike, and a docu-series that promises to be particularly touching, Always jane, around a young trans woman and her life course.
The event of the month: The Wheel of Time, November 19
Since the planetary success of Game Of Thrones, streaming services have not ceased to try to create a new craze around adapted series of bestsellers, with varying degrees of success. So here is a new attempt with The Wheel of Time, derived from the works of Robert Jordan. We find Rosamund Pike in a world where magic exists and where only a caste of women can have access to it. We will see if Amazon and the teams that contributed to the development of the series will succeed in transcribing the complex universe described in the books, but the trailer seems promising to us.
We are curious: Always jane, November 12
Total change of universe with this docu-series which tells the story of Jane Noury, a young trans woman. The idea behind this program is to show the questions and the different stages through which trans people go through, all in a rather rare intimacy: family life, studies, aspirations for the future … A story in four parts which promises to be very touching and which has the merit of evoking transidentity in a benevolent and harmonious framework, which unfortunately is still far from obvious today.
We will see again with pleasure: Spotlight, November 23
While on Disney +, we discover Michael Keaton in a story of a pharmaceutical scandal, Prime offers us this month the story of another American affair with a very bitter taste with Spotlight. Or how journalists have uncovered a vast network of pedophile priests, despite a general omerta around the phenomenon, especially on the side of the powerful. Masterful interpretation, poignant subject, classic but effective staging … The Oscar winner for best film in 2016 will not have stolen his reward.
And besides that ?
- Veronica mars, seasons 1 to 3 – October 27
- Gossip Girl, season 1 to 6 – October 27
- Emergency room, seasons 1 to 15 – November 1
- Demon slayer, season 1 – November 1
- Chuck, the complete – November 1
- Bohemian rhapsody, Freddy Mercury biopic – November 1
- How far is it, French comedy by Orelsan – November 1st
- Interstellar, great sci-fi film by Christopher Nolan – November 2
- The Goonies, great classic of the 80s – November 2
- American Sniper, military biopic by Clint Eastwood – November 3
- Pete the cat, season 2 – November 5
- Very Bad Trip 3, comedy – November 8
- Pacific Rim, SF – November 8
- Hidden Beauty, comedy-drama with Will Smith – November 9
- Magic Mike XXL, dramatic comedy – November 9
- Mad Max: Fury Road, latest installment of the world’s most famous post-apocalyptic saga – November 10
- Flashback, Amazon Original French – November 11
- Batman v superman, sniffles and superheroes by Zack Snyder – November 15
- The dark knight & The Dark Knight Rises, the last two parts of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy – November 15
- Marie-Francine and Royal Palace!, double ration of comedies by Valérie Lemercier – November 15
- The Ideal, comedy by Frédéric Beigbeder – November 15
- the Revenant, Leo DiCaprio in a very dirty condition – November 15
- San Andreas, disaster film – November 16
- Jupiter: The fate of the universe, SF – November 17
- Tarzan, adventure – November 18
- Overlord, war and horror experiments, produced by JJ Abrams – November 22
- Hanna, season 3 – November 24
- Do, Re and Mi: Holiday Seasoncartoon – november 24
- Gaspard Proust lurking, show – November 26
- My in-laws, Christmas and I, Christmas comedy – November 29