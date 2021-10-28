Amel Bent slips a tackle to the ex-jury of Nouvelle Star! (VIDEO)

The next few months promise to be busy for Amel Bent. Already mother of two little girls, Sofia and Hana, the singer will soon welcome her third child as she revealed last Sunday to the magazine “Seven to eight”. But the 36-year-old artist is not just going to pamper herself. The production of “The Voice” has formalized for season 11 the return as jury of his quartet of the previous edition. Thus, Amel Bent, Vianney, Florent Pagny and Marc Lavoine will find their red armchairs.

A perspective that enchants the interpreter of “Do not hold back your tears”. Guest of “Télématin”, she set about recalling the importance of the choice of words when judging an artist: “Casting is not easy. People don’t realize that every misplaced comma is hours of anxiety, angst and questioning behind it.“, she explained to Julia Vignali and Thomas Sotto.





In the process, Amel Bent made a parallel with her past, she who became known in 2004 during season 2 of “New Star”. The opportunity also to slip a small tackle against the former jury of M6. “It’s not revenge but my way of doing better than what we have been able to do with me, sometimes. You have to be honest but always be very, very careful with what you say because people come with their dreams. They are raw, I know what it is“. A barely veiled allusion to Dove Attia who had not spared her at the time during the casting of” New Star “. “I think you are a very good singer, but karaoke!“he told her when she had just performed” Surrender “by Celine Dion and” La Bohème “by Charles Aznavour. A criticism that Amel Bent has obviously still not forgotten …

LT