AMOLED display, 117 sports modes, GPS, SpO2 and up to 24 days of battery life

Xiaomi has just announced the second iteration of its connected watch, the Redmi Watch 2. On paper, it has everything to seduce: AMOLED screen, 117 sports modes, GPS, SpO2 and up to 12 days of battery life

Xiaomi has just announced the whole Redmi Note 11 series. It is an important line for them, it generally offers excellent value for money. There are also the Buds Lite 3 earphones. And the Chinese manufacturer also took advantage of the event to unveil the Redmi Watch 2.

Switching to AMOLED

Like Apple’s Watch Series 7, Xiaomi has refined the bezels of the watch to fit a larger screen – the Redmi Watch 2 now has a 1.6-inch screen (up from 1.4 ″ on the old model). What we will especially remember is the switch to AMOLED at 60 Hz. The old watch had an IPS LCD screen. This OLED screen also benefits from a higher definition of 320 x 360 pixels.





This new tocante also offers 100 dials and supports display always-on from now on. In addition to the new screen, the Redmi Watch 2 has an improved list of sensors that help monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. Xiaomi mentions a 35% improvement in accuracy compared to the previous generation. The watch also supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou to track running and outdoor workouts.

It’s simple… the Redmi Watch 2 supports 117 different sport modes, including swimming. It has been designed for a water resistance of 5 ATM (50 meters). Note that its 230 mAh battery promises an autonomy of around seven days, Xiaomi even mentions 12 days if you use the sensors sparingly. An energy saving mode even allows you to obtain 24 days of autonomy.

It is also equipped with a microphone and a speaker, and it supports the call function via Bluetooth. You can therefore answer calls directly on the watch.

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 was presented in China, we do not yet know if the model will cross Chinese borders. If so, it could be called the Mi Watch 2 Lite, like its predecessor. In China, the price is 399 yuan, or around 54 euros excluding tax, and it will be available in black, beige and blue.