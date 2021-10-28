an alarm sounds in the middle of a Bordeaux concert, the hall vacated

Photo credits: Bestimage

More fear than harm. Tuesday evening, the 5,000 spectators gathered at the Arka Arena near Bordeaux for the Jean-Louis Aubert concert were very frightened. While the artist had been on stage for 45 minutes, an alarm sounded in the hall, forcing the concert to stop and the spectators to leave the premises, report our colleagues from South West. Attention please, safety message, following an incident we ask you to evacuate the building. Please calmly return to the exits we hear in a sound announcement, via a video shared by Jean-Louis Aubert himself on his Instagram account, thus showing the thousands of spectators calmly leaving the Bordeaux room.

“All danger was gone”

But according to South West, everything was back to normal very quickly. Indeed, the security teams of the Arka Arena spoke of a human error having caused the triggering of the alarm when there was probably no problem. The 5,000 spectators were therefore able to return to the hall and Jean-Louis Aubert was able to return to the stage after about twenty minutes to continue his concert in complete safety. We have warned Jean-Louis Aubert that all danger has been removed. He decided to resume the show and we thank him very much. said a representative of the Arka Arena. Jean-Louis Aubert did the show for nearly three hours on stage to present his show “Olo Tour”, in which he performs surrounded by holograms of himself.

That evening, the artist performed 28 songs including the many hits of the phone like “Cinderella”, “The human bomb”, “New York with you”, “a (it’s really you)” but also his successes. “Just an illusion” or “Alter ego”. He will then continue his tour until March 2022 with a concert scheduled at the Accor Arena in Paris. THANKS BORDEAUX! standard Moment despite everything. I loved your Vitality !? he summed up on social networks after this concert that he and the 5,000 spectators will not forget.





