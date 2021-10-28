Ancelotti hails Koeman, who “gave everything” before being fired

Asked Wednesday evening about the dismissal of Ronald Koeman by Barça, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti took the trouble to support his colleague. “I have often been sacked, and I’m still here,” he recalled.

Rivals in the field, but united in the ordeal. Asked Wednesday evening about the dismissal of Ronald Koeman by Barça, even if it was not yet official, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sent a message of sympathy and hope to his Dutch colleague.

“Look, I have been sacked many times. And I’m still there, alive, happy, recalled the Italian, after his team’s draw against Osasuna (0-0). It’s part of the job. than to be dismissed. “





“When you are fired, you have to move forward, with the clear conscience of having given everything”

Even if it can be difficult to live, the former coach of Milan, PSG, Bayern or Chelsea believes that the news is not inevitable. “You have to give your all as long as you are a coach. Afterwards, when you get fired, you have to move forward, with the clear conscience that you have given everything. And I believe that Koeman gave everything he was capable of. to give “, greeted Ancelotti.

The Dutch technician, in the hot seat since September, was dismissed by Barça on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, a few hours after the 1-0 defeat at the field of promoted Rayo Vallecano for the 11th day of La Liga, and three days after the Clasico de Liga lost at Camp Nou against Real Madrid (2-1) on Sunday.