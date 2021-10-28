Anna suspected of murder / Victoire sleeps with Benjamin – Tomorrow belongs to us October 29, 2021 (episode 1046) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1046 broadcast on Friday, October 29, 2021 on TF1. Sandrine returns to Guadeloupe and Victoire sleeps with the new pediatrician without knowing it. Trouble continues for Anna as Jordan and Jahia make peace.



The complete recap of the DNA soap opera of episode 1046 of 10/29/2021 with the spoilers #DemainNousAppartient in preview, everything you need to know.

Find the full summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1046 broadcast on TF1 on Friday, October 29, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Tomorrow is ours ): the recap of the previous episode Tomorrow belongs to us from 10/28/2021 is online.





PTS confirms that Marjorie’s blood was found and her body was dragged. Neighbors overheard a heated argument. Jim is the prime suspect.

Anna receives a letter with pictures Jim took of her and a note. Karim arrives to inform him that Jim is suspected of murder.

Victoire thanks her sister for being there. Sandrine leaves Sète for her flight… towards Guadeloupe. It’s a goodbye… a farewell (because the actress Juliette Tresanini is leaving the series).

Jahia is stressed for her talk with Jordan, they haven’t talked to each other all week, she’s afraid of having a 0/20 the first of her life. Angie advises him to ask Jordan to reset the counters to zero in order to make peace.

For his part, Jordan tells his mother that he will send an email to his French teacher to say that he will not do the presentation. At this point, Jordan receives a text message from Jahia who wants them to meet to chat.

Nordine tells Martin that Marjorie has filed a handrail against her shrink Anna Delcourt. Jim is arrested at the exit of his hotel: he refuses to cooperate… they put the handcuffs directly on him. On arrival at the police station, Martin sets the record straight with Karim. The latter tells him that with Anna it’s over. Martin leaves Karim on the case but he doesn’t want him to approach Jim.





Victoire has a meeting with her “test guy” at the Spoon, she meets Benjamin. They say to each other that dating sites are not his thing. Victoire pretends to be Mylene, she thinks he doesn’t need to know anything about her for a plan Q. He is more than surprised.

Jordan and Jahia meet on the beach: Jahia suggests that they each do their parts on their own… in the end, he assembles them. And the French teacher will see nothing but fire.

Virginie is Jim’s lawyer during the interrogation. Martin finds Jim a bit confused in his statements. Marjorie’s car was located, lost in the middle of the scrubland 30 minutes from Sète.

Victoire and Benjamin go to the hotel but he feels that she doesn’t want to go any further. Victoire tells him yes but in fact she ends up telling him that she doesn’t want to scare him. Victoire shows him her scar and he replies that it is magnificent. They make love… but Victoire was somewhere else. Benjamin would like to see Victoire again… but it’s not won.

Anna leaves to confide in Chloe about the latest events in relation to Marjorie and Jim. Chloe tells Anna via Xavier that Jim is going to be taken into custody and that Marjorie’s car has been found.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance, episode 1046 of October 29, 2021: Benjamin arrives in Saint Clair







It’s confirmed, the blood is found in the trunk of Marjorie’s car (a blond hair is found, Martin asks for it to be sent to the lab). Martin suspects Anna, he has no choice… he has to question her. It is confirmed it is indeed the hair of Anna.

Cedric Diallo announces to his daughter that he has just obtained a job at Saint Clair hospital, he is happy because he will stop driving for hours.

Victoire has decided to go back to work, Flore is happy with her arrival. She introduces him to Dr. Benjamin Ventura, a new pediatrician.

To be continued the summary Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1047 from Monday November 1, 2021.

Comment the episodes on the forum of Tomorrow belongs to us each day. Know that the spin off of Tomorrow belongs to us Here it all begins is broadcast on TF1 every evening at 6.30 p.m.