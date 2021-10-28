Apple Watch Series 7 connected watch test

Apple renews its star connected watch. The 2021 edition of the Apple Watch inaugurates a slight redesign, increased resistance and, more than ever, an accessory that wants to take care of your health. A new benchmark?

The Apple Watch is already in its 7th generation. The most popular smartwatch on the market gets a slight facelift and gets better in small steps. When it was presented at the September conference, we clearly felt that we were on a “transitional” version and that the revolution would take place later. However, the Apple Watch 7 is nonetheless a very good product, the ideal extension of your iPhone. This Series 7 mainly relies on a larger and brighter screen, increased impact resistance and faster charging.. Inside, this new model is very close to the Series 6 and notably opts for the same Apple S6 chip. It is also available in two dial sizes: 41 and 45 mm. We are testing the 45mm version here.

Apple Watch Series 7 Datasheet

Dial Format Square Dial sizes 42/45 mm Screen type OLED Screen definition 396×484 pixels BONE Watch OS 8 SoC Apple s6 Autonomy 1 day Connectivity 4G (eSIM) / WiFi 5 GPS Yes Heart rate sensor Yes Blood pressure sensor Yes Weight 32g (41mm) / 38.8 (45mm) Memory 32 GB Dust resistance Yes (IP6X) Water resistance Yes (up to 50m)

A watch more resistant than ever

At first glance, it is difficult to distinguish the Watch Series 6 from the Watch Series 7. We find in fact the same square design with rounded corners, a side button and the “digital crown” which allows you to navigate in Watch OS 8. The very small speaker is placed very discreetly on the left edge.

When you receive your Apple Watch, the face is still separate from the strap and it’s up to you to attach it. The system is still as simple and efficient as ever and you just have to slide it into the two notches until you hear a slight “click”. For this test, we received one of the new “green” colors of the sport bracelet.. A color that is ultimately quite discreet. Nothing prevents you from buying another bracelet on the Apple site or even from a third-party manufacturer (you can imagine, it will be much cheaper).

In general, the quality of manufacture is at the rendezvous, whether on the dial side or the bracelet side. The Watch Series 7 benefits from more than one new shockproof and anti-scratch treatment, as well as IP6X certification against dust and waterproofing up to 50m depth. Apple also claims to have strengthened the screen’s protective glass by around 50% at its highest point. In short, if you are the adventurer type, the Apple Watch Series 7 is ready to take any outrage. The weight of the watch is also well balanced and distributed. It remains light, but sufficiently “present” around the wrist so that it will not be forgotten.

A screen that’s a few millimeters bigger and that makes a big difference

Let’s tackle here the biggest novelty of the Apple Watch Series 7: its new screen which now occupies more space. Apple reduced the size of the bezels by 20% and increased the dial by 1mm compared to the Series 6. Figures that may seem trivial, but, in use, the difference is obvious. The image now occupies almost the entire dial, offering a more pronounced “classic watch” aspect than before. To realize the difference, just activate the new “Contour” dials which place the numbers on the curvature of the glass, giving a more rounded appearance. In use, this new screen size is extremely comfortable, especially for reading text.

In addition to this new format, the Apple Watch Series 7 screen (still OLED type) benefits from increased brightness in “always on” mode, around 70%. Outdoors, it will therefore be easier to tell the time by glancing quickly at your watch without moving your wrist.. The brightness when the device comes out of standby remains the same as before, however, rising to 1000 cd / m2.

Either way, the Watch Series 7’s display is clearly the biggest highlight. Ultra readable, even in direct sunlight, it is very comfortable and allows you to easily consult text, often without having to scroll. We keep the same design as before, but it is difficult to revert to the old model once you have tasted it.





A watch as responsive as ever

What doesn’t change, however, is the power of the watch, since the chip inside is the same as last year. We find an Apple S6 SoC which still largely holds the road and makes it possible to never catch the Watch Series 7 at fault. Navigation in the Watch OS 8 interface is ultra fluid, applications launch in the blink of an eye, the display and scrolling of text never row. Nevertheless if you already own a Watch Series 6, you will not see any performance gain. On the other hand, if you are on an older model (notably Watch 3 and 4) you will appreciate the increased responsiveness offered by the S7 chip. Overall, the Apple Watch remains one of the most responsive and efficient watches on the market.

Still a day’s battery life, but faster recharging

Autonomy has never been the strong point of the Apple Watch and it is not with the Series 7 that that will change. Depending on how you use the watch during your day (more or less intensive use of sports functions, sustained use of Siri, etc.), you will go to bed with between 15 and 40% remaining battery. It will therefore be necessary to put it on its charging base to be able to enjoy it all day the next day. What is new, however, is that it is now possible to take advantage of fast charging if you have a 20 watt USB-C charger (it is not provided in the box). You will be able to go from 0 to 80% battery in about 45 minutes. If you put it on its base when you come home from work, for example, you will have enough juice to use it during the night and thus benefit from the sleep monitoring.

A watch for everything, thanks to Watch OS 8

The release of the Apple Watch Series 7 also sees the arrival of Watch OS 8. The OS dedicated to the watch evolves smoothly, but, again, you will see little difference from the previous version. Navigation is always done with the digital crown or on the touch screen and the uses are very varied. On the communication side, we note lhas the possibility of using a virtual keyboard to type text directly on the screen instead of voice dictation (which of course remains available). At the time of writing this test, however, the keyboard is only in QWERTY and we must admit that the keys are still far too small to write effectively, despite the automatic correction. We will therefore quickly come back to voice dictation, which is rather efficient for short and medium messages.

Several new “sport and health” oriented features are also available with Watch OS 8 : the “Exercise” section is equipped with new activities (pilates, tai chi), a “Mindfulness” function allows you to perform breathing exercises regularly and to concentrate on “yourself” in order to relax. Watch OS 8 also inherits the focus mode introduced with iOS 15, so you can precisely define when you don’t want to be disturbed and what types of notifications you want to keep.

For the rest, we find the Apple Watch experience that we already know, with efficient control via Siri, the possibility of paying with Apple Pay by double clicking on the side button, many dials in all styles, not to mention heart rate sensor and blood pressure measurement.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon

Conclusion



Strong points A bigger screen that makes you happy

Top manufacturing quality

Shock, water and dust resistant

Ultra versatile use Weak points Few new features compared to the Series 6

Autonomy always a little tight

iPhone essential to really enjoy it