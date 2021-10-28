Apple will tell you how often your apps access your GPS coordinates

Apple is currently testing a tool to strengthen the privacy of iPhone and iPad owners. The privacy report in the latest beta of the system forces apps to be more transparent about how they share your personal data.

Apple continues to position itself as an advocate for privacy. After the arrival of the Tracking Transparency App on iOS 14.5, the company is experimenting with other tools to better inform Internet users about the protection of their personal data.

In the beta of iOS 15.2, which should arrive for the general public in the coming weeks, Apple has integrated a feature presented during the last WWDC: the app privacy report.

Make applications more transparent

The purpose of this tool is to tell you more about the information shared by your different applications. The interface lists all your apps and offers a summary of the personal data they access for each. It is possible to see when an app last requested access to GPS coordinates, when an app activated the microphone or camera in the last seven days. Third party domains joined by the application are also listed.

This last piece of data is probably the most interesting, but the most technical. The list of URLs detailed in the privacy report is not limited to the site that you might have visited within the application, it also contains all the ancillary sites that you connect to each time you launch an application.





For example, if you start Facebook, the application will establish a connection with the site www.facebook.com, but also with all the other sites which display advertising in your news feed. The same goes for free games. To display the advertising banner, the application is required to establish a connection with the site of its advertising network. It is these third-party sites that are, among others, listed in this privacy report. These connections can say a lot about you, since it is possible to collect information about your device by displaying a simple ad.

Educate internet users in tracking

By making all these discreet connections visible, Apple wants to educate Internet users on the real activity of the applications installed on their smartphone. Each connection to a third-party server can be an opportunity to establish an advertising profile on the owner of the device. It’s not possible, unfortunately, to block connections to these third-party servers from Apple’s tool, but at least it offers an idea of ​​which apps are the most intrusive.

It is also not possible to stop access to GPS directly from the privacy report. But if an app is accessing GPS location without you realizing it, you can always shut it down from the Settings app.

If you are in the system beta, the privacy report can be activated in the Privacy section of the Settings app. The feature will arrive on all compatible iPhones (and iPads) in the coming weeks. Unless there is an outcry from app developers, who might fear that the tool will portray them in an unfavorable light (this has happened until recently).

Who’s who

