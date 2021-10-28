Army of the Dead 2: a title and info on the Netflix zombie movie

Journalist specializing in movies and series on platforms regardless of genre. This does not prevent him from remaining faithful to the small skylight and the big screen.

Zack Snyder has revealed the title of the sequel to his zombie movie Army of the Dead, which will be available on Netflix. The director even teased a potential return of a character very popular with the public.

The Army of the Dead franchise on Netflix is ​​doing well. While the prequel Army of Thieves by and with Matthias Schweighöfer, centered on Ludwig Dieter, the specialist in safes, arrives this Friday, October 29 on Netflix, Zack Snyder has unveiled some information on the sequel of Army of the Dead.





During an interview for Reverse, the director revealed the title of this sequel: Planet of the Dead. This title implies that we could leave the United States and see the damage of the invasion of zombies in the rest of the world. Especially since the film ends with the escape of survivor Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), who manages to leave Las Vegas by plane before realizing he had been bitten.

But another character could very well have survived the heist that went wrong in Army of the Dead and that’s Dieter. If he sacrificed himself by remaining locked in the safe to save the others, he was not concretely seen to die. Zack Snyder teased this potential return of this character in the sequel:

“The real adventure would be to see what happened to him when the safe door closed on him. Was he killed by Zeus or not? What happened? didn’t see him die onscreen and he still had some time left. I wouldn’t tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 – aka Planet of the Dead – but let’s just say there’s a chance that Dieter survive. And there’s a chance that this very near-death moment will make him want to find an imprisoned Gwendoline. “

While waiting to discover the content of this sequel, fans of the universe imagined by Zack Snyder will be able to discover the prequel Army of Thieves from October 29, and later, the animated series spin-off Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas , centered on the character of Dave Bautista.