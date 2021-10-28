More

    Audiences 8 p.m.: Julien Arnaud on TF1 once again far ahead of Karine Baste-Régis’ newspaper on France 2 – TPMP remains high at 1.5 million on C8

    Entertainment


    Last night at 8 p.m. on TF1, Julien Arnaud was at the presentation of a new edition of JT. On France 2, the edition was provided by Karine Baste-Régis on France 2. On France 3, viewers could follow an episode of “Plus belle la vie”, while M6 broadcast “Scenes of households”.

    France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Julien Arnaud
    26.1% market share

    5,701,000 viewers


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Karine Baste-Régis
    21.2% market share

    4,597,000 viewers


    Scenes of households
    17.3% market share


    3,898,000 viewers


    More beautiful life
    11.8% market share

    2,658,000 viewers


    TPMP – part 2
    6.6% market share

    1,487,000 viewers


    Daily – Part 2 – Best of
    2.3% market share

    679,000 viewers


    C to you, next
    2.9% market share

    639,000 viewers


    The Marseillais VS The rest of the world
    2.9% market share

    635,000 viewers


    As an aside
    0.4% market share

    82,000 viewers

    Top market shares


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAge of Empires IV, complete walkthrough: factions, civilizations, challenges … all our guides
    Next articleSignificant traffic dismantled in the West Indies: 17 arrests, 283 reptiles seized

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC