Audiences: France 2 leader with the launch of “Germinal” ahead of “Incroyable Talent” on the rise, TF1 weak

Wednesday evening, France 2 came out on top of the audiences with the launch of its event mini-series “Germinal”, with Louis Peres, Guillaume de Tonquédec, Alix Poisson and Thierry Godard. Adapted from the novel by Émile Zola and produced by Banijay Studios France (in co-production with Pictanovo), the first two episodes attracted an average of 4.21 million viewers, or 20.1% of the public aged 4 and over (4 +) according to Médiamétrie. The market share for Women responsible for purchasing under 50 (FRDA-50) stands at 12.3%.

Last Wednesday, the two final episodes of “J’ai menti”, the series with Camille Lou and Thierry Neuvic, held on average 3.16 million people, or 15.7% of the public (8.8% on the FRDA-50).

M6 follows with the second audition episode of the 16th season of “La France a un unbelievable talent”, produced by Fremantle. The show, presented by Karine Le Marchand, entertained 3.26 million viewers and 16.1% of the public. 25.8% of the FRDA-50 were seduced by the evening’s performances judged by the quartet of personalities led by Eric Antoine, Hélène Ségara, Sugar Sammy and Marianne James, which allows M6 to be leader on this priority target for chain.

A score up by more than 400,000 viewers compared to last week. The first number, in which the Da Squad group shone, was viewed by 2.82 million curious, or 14.4% of the public. On the FRDA-50 target, the market share was 25.0%.

TF1 and France 3 weak

TF1 is only third with the finale of the fourth season of “Good Doctor”, with Freddie Highmore. The two episodes attracted an average of 2.70 million viewers, which represents 12.8% of 4+. On the FRDA-50 target, the market share is 21.0%.

Last week, the American series was watched by an average of 2.98 million serial fans (14.6% of 4+ and 24.8% of FRDA).

France 3 is fourth with an unpublished number of “Roots and wings”. The heritage program presented by Carole Gaessler made 1.60 million viewers escape to the heart of the Charentes, or 7.8 out of 4+.

Last week, the show had brought in its wake 1.90 million French, an audience share of 9.7% (3.3% on the FRDA-50).

The film “Les Tuche 3” performs on target

As for the rest of the prime-time offer, the film “Les Tuche 3” with Jean-Paul Rouve and Isabelle Nanty, rebroadcast on TMC, made people laugh 1.40 million viewers (6.8% of 4+ and 10% of FRDA-50).