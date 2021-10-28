More

    Aulas affirms it, the economic model of Lyon is more solid than those of Rennes, Monaco, Nice and Marseille.

    During a press conference organized this Wednesday to present the annual results of OL Group, the president of Olympique Lyonnais, Jean-Michel Aulas, referred to the mixed start to the season for OL, but also the intensifying competition with clubs such asAS Monaco, the Rennais Stadium, the’OGC Nice or theOlympic Marseille.

    A competition that does not worry Aulas too much, who considers that the economic model of Olympique Lyonnais is much more solid than those of its competitors, except for the PSG which sails on another economic planet, but which will nevertheless have to “regulate the problem of financial fair play “.


    “PSG are in another category, but they will have to settle the problem of financial fair play. Then, I am not sure that our other competitors (Monaco, Rennes, Nice, Marseille) are in an economic and financial situation as balanced as OL. We have a business model that allows us to generate resources. Yes, at the moment T, we can talk about the ability of others to invest in the market, but in practice, we are pretty sure that we will be the biggest French investors in the long term, because our model is resilient. I do not know for how long foreign investors will invest at a loss in clubs “, Aulas said in remarks relayed by L’Equipe.


