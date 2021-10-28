Awesome actor joins the cast of Ant-Man 3

Awesome actor confirmed he joined Marvel and cast for upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in a still mysterious role.

Between Olivia Colman in the series Secret Invasion, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Moon knight or even Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in The Eternals, the next Marvel productions have again attracted a whole bunch of famous actors and actresses.

They will thus join the Robert Redfords, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Benicio del Toro, Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone, Glenn Close, Natalie Portman and others Gwyneth Paltrow. A list – not exhaustive – to which is also added the name of Bill Murray. After several rumors about the actor’s arrival in the MCU, the latter finally confirmed in a recent interview with the German daily. Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that he had joined the Marvel team and starred in a new studio film:

Bill Murray in Aquatic Life

“You know, I recently shot in a Marvel movie. I shouldn’t say it, but whatever. In any case, some people were very surprised at my decision to join such a project. But for me it was pretty clear: I got to know the director and I really like him. He is funny and humble. That’s all I expect from a director. So I accepted, although I’m not interested in these big comic book adaptations as an actor. […] But there won’t be a second time. “

By mentioning his film American Girls, Bill Murray made it clear that the director in question was Peyton Reed, who directed the first two installments ofAnt-Man and is currently spinning the next one Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with a nice cast made up of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors. The actor, however, did not reveal the nature of his role, which we imagine quite anecdotal if he does not want to get involved over the long term in the extended universe.





Paul Rudd

The Oscar nominated actor for his performance in Lost in Translation is currently playing The French Dispatch, last film of Wes Anderson, where he notably found Owen Wilson (another muse of the director) who joined the MCU on Disney + in the series Loki. Bill Murray will also reprise his cult role of Dr. Peter Venkman in the upcoming Ghostbusters: The Legacy, in theaters from December 1, 2021. Ant-Man 3 is expected to land in theaters in July 2023.