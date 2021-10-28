More

    Azéma dossier in Toulon: ASM pending

    We will know this Friday, during the press conference of Bernard Lemaître the president of the RCT, which coach will take in hand the Toulon team.

    Recall that Franck Azéma requested the termination of his contract in Clermont last June (while he was hired until June 2023). The ASM had taken note of this decision, this had not prevented Azéma from appearing at the club at the resumption of training with a bailiff.

    Toulon: Collazo landed, the Azéma track seriously discussed

    Since then, the dispute does not seem to have been settled. The Clermont officials are awaiting the officialization of the RCT and also the validation of Azéma’s future contract by the League to take a position and possibly assert their rights for a claim for compensation.

