    Baby found dead in car in bright sunlight

    DRAMA – The mother had to drop her child off at the nursery before going to work but forgot her baby in the car.

    A four-month-old girl died Tuesday in a car left for several hours in the parking lot of a shopping center in the town of Lamentin in Martinique, the Fort-de-France prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday. The mother, who was to drop off the infant at the crèche, forgot his presence in the vehicle on her way to her workplace.

    It was the girl’s father who sounded the alert after the nursery notified him of the baby’s absence at midday. The death was noted between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., despite the care provided by the emergency services.


    Death from dehydration

    According to the first findings, the infant died of dehydration after remaining six hours in the closed vehicle, in full sun, according to the prosecution. The latter opened an investigation for manslaughter. Police officers from the departmental public security directorate were in charge of the investigations.

    For now, the parents, particularly shocked, have not yet been heard by investigators. They were referred to a psychological care unit and will be heard later, in particular to specify their schedule.

