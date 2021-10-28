Bad weather: the impressive images of the deadly floods that hit Sicily

Torrential rains have hit Sicily for a few hours causing flooding. At least two people have died and one is missing.

The torrential rains caused flooding and the current washes everything in its path.

The images are also impressive:

The #floods were catastrophic in #Sicily yesterday (Italy), with rain accumulations exceeding 500 mm in places since this weekend. It is about a depression which will possibly evolve in "medicane", kind of extra tropical hurricane which forms in the Mediterranean.





In @telematin, Valerie Maurice told us about the “Medicane”, this violent weather phenomenon in the Mediterranean, stationed in Sicily.

Here are the terrible consequences for the city of Catania

Concern with the arrival of “Medicane”, the Mediterranean hurricane

While it fell about a year of precipitation in 48 hours, causing flooding in eastern Sicily in particular in the region of Catania, the rain calmed down a little during the night of Tuesday, October 26 to Wednesday October 27.

But the population fears that this will be temporary in view of the arrival this Thursday, October 28 of “mediCane”, a cyclone forming between Sicily and Malta, which could become a Mediterranean hurricane, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore.

The rain should not stop until next Monday, as LCI claims.