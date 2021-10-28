Bad weather: the “medicane”, this rare Mediterranean cyclone which will sweep over Sicily

WEATHER – Sicily, which has faced heavy rainfall since Sunday causing flooding, was preparing for its second cyclone on Thursday. In this case a “medicane”, baptized Apollo, comparable to a tropical cyclone.

Sicily in the face of bad weather. After suffering heavy rains causing flooding, the region of southern Italy is preparing to face its second cyclone, dubbed “Apollo”, on Thursday in the space of a week. A rather special cyclone, since it is a “medicane”. Uncommon but recurrent, the “medicane” – contraction of “mediterranean hurricane” – is a depression which is widening on the Mediterranean area. It then takes on the characteristics of a tropical system: a tropical storm or cyclone, depending on its intensity, specifies Météo France.

“The mechanisms of formation are similar to those of cyclones”

These large depressions can form when the sea is warmer at the end of summer, causing storms and heavy rainfall. Their frequency is likely to intensify with the warming of the seas induced by climate change, according to experts.

“The formation mechanisms are similar to those of cyclones: in an unstable air mass, these depressions are supplied with energy by the warm waters of the Mediterranean. The very strong convection will contribute to deepen the depression. Their genesis, however, is different. “, according to Météo France.

Already three dead in Sicily

Three people have already died in Sicily during torrential rains and mudslides that have hit the region of Catania, the second largest city in Sicily, since this weekend. The inhabitants of this coastal town in the south-east of the island were preparing for another episode of bad weather on Thursday.

Read also A year of rain in a few hours: the images of the monster flood damage in Sicily

VIDEO – Eruption of Etna: the spectacle of the ash rain over Sicily

According to Antonio Navarra, meteorologist and president of the Euro-Mediterranean center on climate change, quoted on Wednesday by the newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, Sicily, which also broke heat records this summer, is at the center of extreme weather events. “We are trying to understand if with climate change these phenomena will become more intense and if their nature will change with the increase in their frequency.e, ”he explained.

On the same subject

The most read articles Presidential 2022: why does Eric Zemmour tax Marine Le Pen as a “leftist woman”? In the midst of a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licenses, two British vessels fined in the Bay of Seine Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: new revelations about the young gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed In the Gard, the heroic gesture of a 9-year-old student to save his comrade from suffocation Covid-19: an antidepressant already on the market effective in reducing hospitalizations?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.