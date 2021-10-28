Bastos (LMvsMonde6) cold with Paga and Giuseppa? This story says it all

Simon and Adixia as a couple since Les Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6, Paga and Giuseppa say what they think. And the least we can say is that in this year’s cross country, there are a lot of exes! If Paga found Adixia, he also shared this adventure with Océane El Himer and Bastos. And against all odds, the emblematic candidate of Marseillais got on pretty well with Bastos and Victoria. With Giuseppa, they even spent a few days together after filming the cross to go to an amusement park. And this friendship is still relevant today!





Giuseppa and Paga – Credit (s): Instagram paga

By going a little higher in this article, you will be able to discover the story of Bastos. And the latter went to Paga and Giuseppa. !Moreover, he played petanque for a long time with his friend from Rest of the world. For his part, Paga did not fail to film the famous Bastos fan while congratulating him. A story shared by the main interested party who then added some hearts to this video!

And if Victoria wasn't there, it's probably because of her job. The young woman is currently launching a new project in the field of aesthetics … While she opened her first beauty salon after the shooting of Marseillais in the Caribbean, she is about to open a second one!