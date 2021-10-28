Bayern humiliated, Barça continues to sink … What should not be missed from the European evening

For once, many European matches have taken place this midweek. The Spanish Liga and the Serie A played, Wednesday, October 27, a day of the championship, when Germany and England gave way to the cups. With monuments in difficulty. Selected pieces.

Maxime Lopez frustrates Juve on the gong

Far from Marseille, the kid Maxime Lopez is making his way in Italy. After a good first season at Sassuolo, the former Olympian has played all of his club’s games this year. Holder Wednesday on the lawn of Juventus, he again delivered a great match. Better, the pocket midfielder offered victory to his team, with a cool dive ahead of Mattia Perin in the 95th minute !

Juve, yet returned to the game after the opening goal neroverda, suffered his second loss of the year at home. This halt prevents the Turinese from continuing their rise in the standings. With a poor seventh place, they already point to … 13 points from AC Milan, leader while waiting for Napoli-Bologna on Thursday.

Barça derails at Rayo

Let’s not be afraid of words: slowly but surely, FC Barcelona is declining to the point of looking like a lambda team in the Spanish league. Latest example to date? His defeat on the lawn of Rayo Vallecano (1-0), a first for 19 years. The worst thing is that no one is surprised by the final result, as the form of the Madrid team (6 wins in 11 days) contrasts with the Catalan gloom. Falcao scored the only goal for a solid promoted if not great. But against this harmless then awkward Barça, the minimum may be enough.

The Barcelona had opportunities, starting with a missed penalty by Memphis Depay. Should we hold it against the Dutch? Probably a little, but in his defense, his teammates had previously failed four times – out of nine! – in the exercise. Like the ghostly Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Agüero did not weigh for his first tenure. Only – lean – consolation: Real Madrid were held in check (0-0) by Osasuna.

Bayern and his French spanked in Mönchengladbach

You can line up stars on all floors, dominate your championship, fly over your Champions League pool … and endure your worst setback for 43 years. Bayern learned it the hard way on the lawn of Mönchengladbach (0-5), in the round of 16 of the German Cup. A score all the more crazy as the Bavarians had not really turned in the 12th of the Bundesliga.

1978 – Bayern Munich lost a game by at least 5 goals for the first time in 43 years, it was December 9, 1978 against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the Bundesliga (1-7). Stupefaction. #BMGFCB pic.twitter.com/7YjR2QvtwI – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 27, 2021

But opposite, the Borussia, unleashed, folded the case in 20 minutes. Still in Ligue 2 in Toulouse last year, Manu Koné opened the scoring in the 2nd, before the ex-Rennais Bensebaini scored a double. Embolo also scored twice, in front of a beleaguered Bayern defense. World champions Pavard and Hernandez were passed, while Upamecano suffered martyrdom. Simple accident or the beginnings of a first crisis for Julian Nagelsmann? The next releases will be closely scrutinized.

Manchester City are no longer masters in the League Cup

Manchester City has fallen. Quadruple defending champion of the English League Cup, the Blues lost for the first time since … 2016 in the competition. A defeat on the lawn of West Ham (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), following a penalty missed by Phil Foden, ended the citizen adventure in the fourth round.

The other big pieces have, them, assured. Liverpool were serious in Preston (D2, 2-0), just like Tottenham in Burnley (1-0) and Leicester, against Brighton (2-2, 4-2 on penalties).