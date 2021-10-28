Bayern Munich scattered like a puzzle by Mönchengladbach

The sprinkler watered. Used to crushing their opponents without feeling, Bayern Munich were caught in their own game on the lawn of Borussia Mönchengladbach, where Naggelsman’s men lost 5-0 in the second round of the French Cup. Germany. The affront will inevitably leave traces, if only historically: it is Bayern’s heaviest defeat in the Cup, eclipsing a previous 5-1 in the quarter-finals in Cologne in 1972.

“I am absolutely shocked. We just weren’t there, ”Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told German channel ARD. “We let ourselves be dominated in all situations. A collective blackout ”.

The 75% French defense sank

Former Toulouse player Kouadio Koné, a French under-19 international, opened the scoring in the second minute with a flat foot in the penalty area. The other two French Borussia, Alassane Pléa and Marcus Thuram, had been left on the bench by coach Adi Hutter.





Algerian international defender Ramy Bensebaini then scored twice, with a shot from the right (his bad foot) into the box (15th) then a penalty whistled for a foul by French international Lucas Hernandez on Swiss Breel Embolo ( 21st).

A dream for Mönchengladbach

The latter scored the next two goals (51st, 57th), taking advantage of the inexplicable and unusual largesse of the opposing defense, with his three Frenchmen Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano (in the axis) and Benjamin Pavard (on the right). Embolo then gave way to Thuram (73rd).

“Every now and then you dream of something like this, but you don’t believe it will come true,” Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl told ARD. Moral: believe in your dreams.