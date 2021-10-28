Before Dune, Timothée Chalamet did Xbox modding on Youtube | Xbox one

While the second part of Dune has just been announced, Timothée Chalamet, aka Paul Atréides in the film, was recently spotted on Youtube. The actor has reportedly been modding on Xbox before his fame.

Three models of Xbox 360 controllers sold by Timothée Chalamet

If we are talking about Timothée Chalamet today, it is because Vice has investigated rumors concerning the actor’s past life in order to find out in particular whether it is he who is presenting a customized Xbox 360 controller on the Youtube channel. ModdedController360 which has some 15,000 subscribers.

Vice reporters partnered with Aric Toller to lead this investigation, a researcher and trainer at Bellingcat, usually known for his war crimes investigations.





After analyzing the videos by comparing them with photos posted by Timothée Chalamet in person, the journalists are confident: it is indeed him on the Youtube videos in which personalized Xbox 360 controllers are presented. Different elements of the decoration of the young man’s room were spotted both in the videos and in the photos shared, but it is especially the scar on his left ring finger that makes it possible to dispel doubts.

His scar, the chair used, the balloon-shaped ottoman and the floor patterns found both in the videos and in an image posted to Instagram left little room for doubt and the actor finally confirmed this week that it was he is the one who managed the ModdedController360 Youtube channel.

Timothée Chalamet confirms that he made three videos and that at the time, he was charging $ 10 for the resale of these personalized controllers by hand. Three controllers would have been sold and we can easily imagine that these controllers are now much more valuable today than ten years ago.