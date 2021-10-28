Belarus: France accuses President Lukashenko of organizing “smuggling” of migrants

France accused this Wednesday, October 27, the family of Belarusian President Alexander Loukachenko of being behind a “trafficking” of human beings from the East to the European Union.

This “trafficking in human beings is organized, by the Lukashenko family itself directly, with third countries, in any case with commercial flights and organized tours”, declared the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément. Beaune.

“The regime is cleverly organized by Turkey, by Dubai”, he added before the Senate European Affairs Committee, recalling that migrants had also been transported “from Iraq”.

Europeans suspect President Lukashenko of bringing migrants by plane from the Middle East and Africa to Minsk, before returning them to Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, in retaliation for economic sanctions imposed by the European Union on its authoritarian regime.

WEAKEN AND DIVIDE THE EUROPEAN UNION

“It is an unbearable traffic which aims to weaken and divide the European Union”, insisted Clément Beaune. “The trap into which Lukashenko wants us to fall, we have lived it with Turkey, is to say to us” it is you who do not want migrants, it is you who mistreat them, it is you who do not respect the main principles that you claim “”, said Clément Beaune.

“We must be impeccable, firm and human in this response,” continued the Secretary of State in a criticism aimed in particular at Poland. Warsaw is considering building a wall and has imposed a state of emergency in the area from which Polish law enforcement forces push migrants back to Belarus. Lithuania, for its part, has launched the construction of a barbed wire fence along its border with Belarus.





Airline monitoring

Twelve European countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and the Czech Republic, Slovakia) wrote on October 7 to the Commission asking the EU to finance these constructions.

“It is not with razor-sharp barbed wire that we are going to solve the problem”, tempered Clément Beaune, “nor with pushbacks or an emergency law that does not allow the press to access a large area simply to check what is being done there ”.

The French official pleaded for “European action vis-à-vis air links, airports, countries or companies which allow arrival in Belarus and then transport to European borders”. Indeed, while the Belarusian airline Belavia is already banned from overflighting in EU airspace, it continues to lease aircraft to EU countries, in particular Ireland.

On October 17, the French ambassador to Belarus was forced by the authorities to leave the country. In question, the refusal of France to recognize the controversial election of President Alexandre Loukachenko.