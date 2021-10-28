Belgian stolen 2,200 euros for a PCR test

A 39-year-old man living in Colfontaine (Belgium) was the victim of a scam using a false PCR test via an alleged SMS from the “itsme” platform for an amount of 2,200 euros.

It all started on Thursday, October 21 for this Belgian, when he made an appointment with his doctor to perform a PCR test. The victim received the fraudulent message on his phone the next day, in the form of a link to open to receive his results.

The SMS did not arouse his attention since it was sent via the “itsme” platform, recognized in Belgium for identifying himself in the CovidSafe application and showing his health pass. Usually prudent, the man did not hesitate to provide his digipass and use his bank card.

Indeed, to identify oneself on this platform, it is common among our Belgian neighbors to use the bank card, in addition to the traditional methods on computer or via an electronic identity card reader.

Double use of their bank card

Thinking of a bug during his first registration attempt, the victim entered his bank card twice on the platform, according to the Belgian site RTL info. A fraudulent transaction amounting to 1,800 euros was made, without the unfortunate noticing.





An hour and a half after the operation with his credit card, he received a message from the bank intermediary informing him of suspicious activity on his bank account and the blocking of his means of payment.

The scammers’ technique was simple: send thousands of identical texts to numerous contacts, assuming some are indeed awaiting a PCR test result, as was the case with the 39-year-old.