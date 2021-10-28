beware, these 151 apps from the Play Store are trying to rip you off!

The Play Store has been invaded by a horde of malicious Android apps. According to an Avast survey, 151 apps available on the store seek to scam Internet users with paid services by SMS. Here is the list of apps to urgently uninstall from your smartphone.
In a blog post published on October 25, popular antivirus Avast warns Android users: hackers are deploying a scam campaign on the Play Store. Called UltimaSMS by computer security experts at Avast, this campaign aims to steal internet users’ money.
The modus operandi of the hackers behind UltimaSMS is similar to that of a famous malware that has appeared several times on Android phones, the Joker. Regularly banned from the Play Store, the malware was designed to steal small amounts from users’ bank accounts without their knowledge. Concretely, the infected applications are capable ofregister their victims for paid services by SMS.
Here is the list of Android apps that are trying to trick you
When opening the application, the victim is asked to provide their phone’s IMEI number and a phone number. With this information, the app will “Determine the area code and the language of the country to use for the scam”. Hackers will then register the victim’s number with a paid SMS service available in your country.
“The sole purpose of bogus apps is to trick users into signing up for premium SMS subscriptions”, warns Avast. These services will charge users weekly through their mobile plan bill. In some cases, victims have been forced to pay more than 40 dollars per month. Fortunately, some carriers have a habit of warning their subscribers if a premium service charges excessive fees. Nevertheless, it often happens that the costs pass “Unnoticed for weeks or months”.
Upon investigation, Avast discovered that 151 Play Store apps were designed on this model. In total, fraudulent apps have been downloaded more than 10.5 million times worldwide. Alerted by Avast, Google promptly banned apps from its online store. According to computer security researchers, it is likely that other apps, on the Play Store or other alternative stores, are part of the campaign. Here is the list of applications spotted:
- Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro
- VideoMixer Editor Pro
- FX Animate Editor Pro
- Battery Animation Charge 2021
- Dynamic HD & 4K Wallpapers
- RGB Neon HD Keyboard Background 3
- AppLock X FREE
- NewVision Camera
- Ultra HD Camera
- Wi-Fi Password Unlock
- Wi-Fi Around: All Wi-Fi and Hotspots Unlock
- Colorful Call Screen & Phone Flash
- Waterdrinker Reminder
- GT Sports Racing Online
- Magic Fonts and Keyboard 2021
- All Language Photo and Voice Translator AI
- Crime City: Revenge
- Reface Ultra
- Projector HD / AR Video Editor
- LivePhoto Animator
- Ludo Masterpiece Online
- Mobile Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App, Scan to PDF 0
- Magic Mix Cut – Super Video Editor
- Future Scanner FREE 2021
- Pro Video Downloader 2021
- AmazeTranslate
- Football Masters 2021
- New Body Shape Editor
- Call Voice Recording 2.0
- Pro Tuber Ad Blocker for Video
- Fitness Ultimate 2021
- Wallpaper XYZ Pro
- PhotoLab Pro +
- iOS Launcher X 2021
- Stay Fit: Home Fitness Plan
- Chat Translator Pro for WhatsApp
- Roll Your Icons
- CosmosVPN
- Amore Live Random Chat
- Game Center: Complete Edition
- All HD Video SX – Smart Player
- Easy Smart Translator Pro
- Easy Chat Translator for WhatsApp
- Spam Calls Buster
- WhoCall Caller ID and Spam Blocker
- Pulse Rate Checker
- NOWDownloader and Private Apps
- Video Saver & Private Browser
- Wallpaper Anime for Android
- Pixelize Art
- Muslim Memoji & Stickers for Whatsapp
- Easy Chat Translator: All Language
- SecVPN: Fast and Secure VPN
- LED Border
- Smart Global Translator
- Free Launcher X Pro
- ICall U – Online Video Hotchat
- Pure Tube PRO: Block Video Ads
- Future AI Scan Free 2021
- Qibla Finder: Qibla Compass & Prayer Times 2021
- EasyCode: QR and Barcode Scanner
- Opensignal Wi-Fi
- Ano caller: Spam List & Caller ID
- Pro Calls Recorder
- Amazing Arab Videos
- Chat Keyboard Translator PRO
- Secret Master Wi-Fi
- Soltpapers: 4K Custom Wallpapers
- Easy Photo Recovery 2021
- Whistle Phone Finder
- Calls ID Unlocker
- Ludo Masters 2021
- Mawlid An-Nabi
- Truck Driver Simulation
- Stickers Maker ART
- My Rolling Icons
- Clap and Find
- Live Cam Pro 2021: Earth cam & Live Street View
- VPN Fastest Edition
- Cold Fan Free 2021
- Mawlid An-Nabi
- Magic Keyboards and Fonts
- Recovery Old Photo
- Fast Dates Chat
- Luck Casino
- Egyptian Gods
- Easy iOS Launcher 2021
- Phone Finder
- Pixler: Face Retouch & Effects
- XCall
- Rubic’s Cube: Real Time Solver
- All Translator: Photo, Voice & Text
- Parallels – Multi Accounts
- XN Wallpapers: 4K / 3D / Parallax, Auto Changer
- Whos Called: Multi-SIM Caller ID and SpamBlock
- Wi-Fi Security and VPN
- Photo & Voice Translator
- AR Qibla Easy Finder Pro
- AppLocker X Pro 2021
- Meme Voice Changer PRO
- HD Video Projector Editor
- StarMaker PRO
- Video Downloader Master
- inpulse – DJ Mix App
- Make Wallpaper and Widget
- Wally4K
- Muslim Stickers and Memoji for WhatsApp
- Battery Charging Effects: From 0 to 100%
- DiskRecover: Photo & Files Recovery
- Photoshop Detector
- Likes & Followers for Tik-Tok
- Camera Translator
- WI-FI UnlockerPRO
- Arabic Keyboard
- Teammate Finder
- Ultra Live Wallpapers 4Îš and Ringtones
- Wi – Fi Holder
- Cartoon Photo Editor Pro
- VPN Toaster: Easy Network Access
- My Mia 4K Wallpapers
- Magic Pop It: AR & 3D Relax
- Rainbowed: Gay Random chat & Live stream
- Easy Wifi Access & Fast Vpn
- Rec Old File
- Photellon
- Free Secret Downloader
- Loopy Live: Global Streaming Video Chat
- Earth Scanner
- Professional Hidden Device Detector
- HDlife Camera and Video
- WOX – Antivirus & Cleaner, Applock, Booster
- ForMuslims
- Chat Translator for WhatsApp
- AR Video PRO Downloader
- Easy Hidden Apps Detector
- Smart City Taxi
- WI-FI Unlock Password
- Downloader ALL Social file
- Hidden Section: Secret Lock
- AIM PRO Helper and Custom Crosshair
- Fingerprint Hider 2021
- iDownloader: Social Network Media
- Stickers Up!
- Hacker Simulator App
- MiaWall4K
- Photo Animation PRO
- My Photo Battery Charging 2021
- ToEdit: Body and Face Retouch
- TrueCaller ID: Caller ID, Spam Block and Chat
- Couch Watcher – Guide of Streaming
- VidMixer Pro
To avoid scams, Avast recommends deactivate the premium SMS option through your operator’s site, read reviews on the Play Store before installing an app, never enter their phone number, and review the app’s terms of use.
Source: Avast