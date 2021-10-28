beware, these 151 apps from the Play Store are trying to rip you off!

The Play Store has been invaded by a horde of malicious Android apps. According to an Avast survey, 151 apps available on the store seek to scam Internet users with paid services by SMS. Here is the list of apps to urgently uninstall from your smartphone.

In a blog post published on October 25, popular antivirus Avast warns Android users: hackers are deploying a scam campaign on the Play Store. Called UltimaSMS by computer security experts at Avast, this campaign aims to steal internet users’ money.

The modus operandi of the hackers behind UltimaSMS is similar to that of a famous malware that has appeared several times on Android phones, the Joker. Regularly banned from the Play Store, the malware was designed to steal small amounts from users’ bank accounts without their knowledge. Concretely, the infected applications are capable ofregister their victims for paid services by SMS.

Also read: do not install this fake Android Squid Game application, it hides dangerous malware!

Here is the list of Android apps that are trying to trick you

When opening the application, the victim is asked to provide their phone’s IMEI number and a phone number. With this information, the app will “Determine the area code and the language of the country to use for the scam”. Hackers will then register the victim’s number with a paid SMS service available in your country.

“The sole purpose of bogus apps is to trick users into signing up for premium SMS subscriptions”, warns Avast. These services will charge users weekly through their mobile plan bill. In some cases, victims have been forced to pay more than 40 dollars per month. Fortunately, some carriers have a habit of warning their subscribers if a premium service charges excessive fees. Nevertheless, it often happens that the costs pass “Unnoticed for weeks or months”.

Upon investigation, Avast discovered that 151 Play Store apps were designed on this model. In total, fraudulent apps have been downloaded more than 10.5 million times worldwide. Alerted by Avast, Google promptly banned apps from its online store. According to computer security researchers, it is likely that other apps, on the Play Store or other alternative stores, are part of the campaign. Here is the list of applications spotted:





Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro

VideoMixer Editor Pro

FX Animate Editor Pro

Battery Animation Charge 2021

Dynamic HD & 4K Wallpapers

RGB Neon HD Keyboard Background 3

AppLock X FREE

NewVision Camera

Ultra HD Camera

Wi-Fi Password Unlock

Wi-Fi Around: All Wi-Fi and Hotspots Unlock

Colorful Call Screen & Phone Flash

Waterdrinker Reminder

GT Sports Racing Online

Magic Fonts and Keyboard 2021

All Language Photo and Voice Translator AI

Crime City: Revenge

Reface Ultra

Projector HD / AR Video Editor

LivePhoto Animator

Ludo Masterpiece Online

Mobile Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App, Scan to PDF 0

Magic Mix Cut – Super Video Editor

Future Scanner FREE 2021

Pro Video Downloader 2021

AmazeTranslate

Football Masters 2021

New Body Shape Editor

Call Voice Recording 2.0

Pro Tuber Ad Blocker for Video

Fitness Ultimate 2021

Wallpaper XYZ Pro

PhotoLab Pro +

iOS Launcher X 2021

Stay Fit: Home Fitness Plan

Chat Translator Pro for WhatsApp

Roll Your Icons

CosmosVPN

Amore Live Random Chat

Game Center: Complete Edition

All HD Video SX – Smart Player

Easy Smart Translator Pro

Easy Chat Translator for WhatsApp

Spam Calls Buster

WhoCall Caller ID and Spam Blocker

Pulse Rate Checker

NOWDownloader and Private Apps

Video Saver & Private Browser

Wallpaper Anime for Android

Pixelize Art

Muslim Memoji & Stickers for Whatsapp

Easy Chat Translator: All Language

SecVPN: Fast and Secure VPN

LED Border

Smart Global Translator

Free Launcher X Pro

ICall U – Online Video Hotchat

Pure Tube PRO: Block Video Ads

Future AI Scan Free 2021

Qibla Finder: Qibla Compass & Prayer Times 2021

EasyCode: QR and Barcode Scanner

Opensignal Wi-Fi

Ano caller: Spam List & Caller ID

Pro Calls Recorder

Amazing Arab Videos

Chat Keyboard Translator PRO

Secret Master Wi-Fi

Soltpapers: 4K Custom Wallpapers

Easy Photo Recovery 2021

Whistle Phone Finder

Calls ID Unlocker

Ludo Masters 2021

Mawlid An-Nabi

Truck Driver Simulation

Stickers Maker ART

My Rolling Icons

Clap and Find

Live Cam Pro 2021: Earth cam & Live Street View

VPN Fastest Edition

Cold Fan Free 2021

Mawlid An-Nabi

Magic Keyboards and Fonts

Recovery Old Photo

Fast Dates Chat

Luck Casino

Egyptian Gods

Easy iOS Launcher 2021

Phone Finder

Pixler: Face Retouch & Effects

XCall

Rubic’s Cube: Real Time Solver

All Translator: Photo, Voice & Text

Parallels – Multi Accounts

XN Wallpapers: 4K / 3D / Parallax, Auto Changer

Whos Called: Multi-SIM Caller ID and SpamBlock

Wi-Fi Security and VPN

Photo & Voice Translator

AR Qibla Easy Finder Pro

AppLocker X Pro 2021

Meme Voice Changer PRO

HD Video Projector Editor

StarMaker PRO

Video Downloader Master

inpulse – DJ Mix App

Make Wallpaper and Widget

Wally4K

Muslim Stickers and Memoji for WhatsApp

Battery Charging Effects: From 0 to 100%

DiskRecover: Photo & Files Recovery

Photoshop Detector

Likes & Followers for Tik-Tok

Camera Translator

WI-FI UnlockerPRO

Arabic Keyboard

Teammate Finder

Ultra Live Wallpapers 4Îš and Ringtones

Wi – Fi Holder

Cartoon Photo Editor Pro

VPN Toaster: Easy Network Access

My Mia 4K Wallpapers

Magic Pop It: AR & 3D Relax

Rainbowed: Gay Random chat & Live stream

Easy Wifi Access & Fast Vpn

Rec Old File

Photellon

Free Secret Downloader

Loopy Live: Global Streaming Video Chat

Earth Scanner

Professional Hidden Device Detector

HDlife Camera and Video

WOX – Antivirus & Cleaner, Applock, Booster

ForMuslims

Chat Translator for WhatsApp

AR Video PRO Downloader

Easy Hidden Apps Detector

Smart City Taxi

WI-FI Unlock Password

Downloader ALL Social file

Hidden Section: Secret Lock

AIM PRO Helper and Custom Crosshair

Fingerprint Hider 2021

iDownloader: Social Network Media

Stickers Up!

Hacker Simulator App

MiaWall4K

Photo Animation PRO

My Photo Battery Charging 2021

ToEdit: Body and Face Retouch

TrueCaller ID: Caller ID, Spam Block and Chat

Couch Watcher – Guide of Streaming

VidMixer Pro

To avoid scams, Avast recommends deactivate the premium SMS option through your operator’s site, read reviews on the Play Store before installing an app, never enter their phone number, and review the app’s terms of use.

Source: Avast