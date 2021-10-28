beyond the upturn, unfinished projects

Editorial. Quarter after quarter, the improvement in the job market in France is confirmed. The fall in unemployment accelerated between July and September, according to the latest statistics from the directorate in charge of studies at the labor ministry. The number of job seekers fell slightly below the level reached in December 2019, just before the start of the pandemic crisis. Who would have thought that it takes less than seven quarters to erase the effects of such an economic shock?

While the resilience of the labor market is a pleasant surprise, there is nothing magical about it. The costly plans to support the economy deployed by the government with the help of the monetary policy carried out by the European Central Bank have played their role of shock absorber perfectly. They funded partial unemployment schemes, which limited the outright destruction of jobs, allowing the labor market to recover more smoothly and faster than expected.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers In France, less unemployment, but more precariousness in the third quarter

Thus, hiring declarations have never been so numerous since 2000. Even if short-contract recruitments remain in the majority, the growth of permanent contracts is becoming strong, and the recovery is benefiting all age categories. More surprisingly, the dynamism of salaried employment is greater than that of economic growth, a phenomenon the reverse of that observed in the United States, where, despite the recovery, the number of employees remains 5 million lower than before. crisis.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers “By letting companies lay off massively, the United States took the risk of breaking the link between employees and employers”

The improvement is such that the issue of employment is taking a back seat to the concerns of the French, who are now focusing on their purchasing power. The fight against unemployment is, however, far from won. According to INSEE forecasts for the third quarter, the rate of job seekers should be around 7.6% of the working population. France cannot be satisfied with such a situation.





Anticipate the adaptation of the labor market

The avenues for improvement are known. Some are about to be borrowed by the government. Measures aimed at young people who are neither at work, nor in training, nor in an educational establishment should be announced soon. It is a question of paying an allowance in exchange for a commitment to follow a path towards employment. The effectiveness of the mechanism will depend on the resources allocated.

Another avenue is to improve training systems. Significant sums were released at the start of the five-year term, making it possible to record progress in supporting the unemployed. The job shortages observed in certain trades show, however, that the match between the skills available on the market and the profiles sought by employers remains complicated.

Also listen Why is France experiencing labor shortages?

Two sites are still at a standstill. The employment of seniors, first of all. It is not admissible that nearly 40% of people retiring are no longer active. Some presidential candidates are talking about lowering the retirement age, but none is making any proposal to increase the employment rate of over 60s, which should be a prerequisite for any reform of pension systems.

The second project concerns the adaptation of the labor market to the ecological and digital transition. In his presentation of the France 2030 investment plan, Emmanuel Macron only touched on the subject of skills adaptation, which is essential. Without anticipation of these ruptures and without resolving the structural problems of employment in France, the upturn is likely to be short-lived.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers For the looming economic recovery, employees are claiming their share