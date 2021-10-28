Bois de Boulogne – A prostitute questions the version of the theft of Ander Herrera, PSG player: “He had to negotiate a pass and made the kéké by offering him 50 euros” – Look

Did the PSG player tell the truth by recounting the assault he allegedly suffered in the Bois de Boulogne, by a prostitute? On Tuesday evening, Paris Saint Germain midfielder Ander Herrera was allegedly assaulted while driving through Bois de Boulogne. The player of Spanish origin was allegedly the victim of a pick-pocketing in his car by a transsexual prostitute, while he was stopped at a red light in the Bois de Boulogne to return home.

Without violence, the footballer would have had his wallet and his cell phone stolen, then would have negotiated with his interlocutor. After this episode, the 32-year-old footballer quickly alerted the police. In any case, this is the version that was given yesterday, but in “Touche pas à mon poste” a prostitute from the Bois de Boulogne, Samantha, clearly questioned this version:

“In the car he was driving, it’s automatic central locking,” she said, questioning the fact that someone could have entered Ander Herrera’s vehicle against his will. Words that were confirmed by Bruno Pomard, ex-police officer of the Raid who was also on the set.





And Samantha to continue in the “teardown” of the version of Ander Herrera:

“No prostitute works near a fire because that can cause accidents or pilings. We do not stand alongside traffic lights or on crossings, we try to withdraw, at least 20 meters, long enough for people to stop, so there can’t be a prostitute standing at a red light.

In my opinion, the Parisian player may have negotiated a pass with the girl. He did the ‘kéké’ like, ‘I’m a footballer, I earn money, I am pissed off’. He took out a 50-dollar bill, but he had to open the wallet, and what had to happen happened.

At the moment it’s difficult, and we don’t earn a lot of money … It’s human, it’s complicated … It’s 20 euros a pipe and 30 euros a pipe and love in the woods … “